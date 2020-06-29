All apartments in Santa Ana
912 E Santa Ana Boulevard

912 E Santa Ana Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

912 E Santa Ana Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Downtown Santa Ana

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
LIVE/WORK! Would you like to live above your business? Super chic, urban, live/work condo for lease in the award winning Santiago Street lofts. The ground floor has a huge work space suitable for many types of commercial/retail businesses, plus bathroom and full 2 car garage. It also features an industrial-style roll-up glass door. The second level main living area has a living room with high ceiling, kitchen, laundry area, full bath, and a utility room, which can be used as a dining room, office, or family room. The gourmet kitchen is fully updated and includes stainless steel appliances and an extra storage buffet. Beautiful wood-look laminate floors throughout this level. The upper floor has a versatile loft that can used as as office, lounge, or extra bedroom area. The master bedroom has an added closet and ceiling fan, plus full bath with separate bath and shower. The whole condo has been freshly painted in neutral grays. Refrigerator plus washer and dryer included with lease! Condo is right across from the Santa Ana train station and close to many of Santa Ana's downtown amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have any available units?
912 E Santa Ana Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have?
Some of 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
912 E Santa Ana Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard offers parking.
Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have a pool?
No, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 912 E Santa Ana Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

