912 E Santa Ana Boulevard

LIVE/WORK! Would you like to live above your business? Super chic, urban, live/work condo for lease in the award winning Santiago Street lofts. The ground floor has a huge work space suitable for many types of commercial/retail businesses, plus bathroom and full 2 car garage. It also features an industrial-style roll-up glass door. The second level main living area has a living room with high ceiling, kitchen, laundry area, full bath, and a utility room, which can be used as a dining room, office, or family room. The gourmet kitchen is fully updated and includes stainless steel appliances and an extra storage buffet. Beautiful wood-look laminate floors throughout this level. The upper floor has a versatile loft that can used as as office, lounge, or extra bedroom area. The master bedroom has an added closet and ceiling fan, plus full bath with separate bath and shower. The whole condo has been freshly painted in neutral grays. Refrigerator plus washer and dryer included with lease! Condo is right across from the Santa Ana train station and close to many of Santa Ana's downtown amenities.