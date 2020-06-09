All apartments in Santa Ana
Location

610 W Tribella Ct, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Artesia Pilar

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2032 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air. Tribella is a gated community with a grand pool and safe playground located central to the community. This home has a bedroom and en suite bathroom on the first floor. On the second floor you’ll find the open floorplan that combines the living room, dining room and kitchen. This space is perfect for raising a family or for entertaining guests. Enjoy the laundry room that is conveniently located on the second floor as well. You’ll find the beautiful master bedroom on the third floor along with the other two secondary bedrooms. This home comes equipped with a water softener, tankless water heater, a mountedflat screen TV and a BBQ grill. The home also comes included with upgraded GE appliances such as a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Enjoy a low electricity bill with built in solar panels. Wait there’s more... a cleaning service will be provided every 4 months as well. This is an opportunity that that won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 W Tribella Court have any available units?
610 W Tribella Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 W Tribella Court have?
Some of 610 W Tribella Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 W Tribella Court currently offering any rent specials?
610 W Tribella Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 W Tribella Court pet-friendly?
No, 610 W Tribella Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 610 W Tribella Court offer parking?
Yes, 610 W Tribella Court does offer parking.
Does 610 W Tribella Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 W Tribella Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 W Tribella Court have a pool?
Yes, 610 W Tribella Court has a pool.
Does 610 W Tribella Court have accessible units?
No, 610 W Tribella Court does not have accessible units.
Does 610 W Tribella Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 W Tribella Court has units with dishwashers.
