610 W Tribella Court

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Welcome to the prestigious community of Tribella! This masterpiece by Trumark Home showcases Orange County living at it’s finest. As a newer communitywith beautiful architecture, Tribella provides a breath of fresh air. Tribella is a gated community with a grand pool and safe playground located central to the community. This home has a bedroom and en suite bathroom on the first floor. On the second floor you’ll find the open floorplan that combines the living room, dining room and kitchen. This space is perfect for raising a family or for entertaining guests. Enjoy the laundry room that is conveniently located on the second floor as well. You’ll find the beautiful master bedroom on the third floor along with the other two secondary bedrooms. This home comes equipped with a water softener, tankless water heater, a mountedflat screen TV and a BBQ grill. The home also comes included with upgraded GE appliances such as a refrigerator, washer and dryer. Enjoy a low electricity bill with built in solar panels. Wait there’s more... a cleaning service will be provided every 4 months as well. This is an opportunity that that won’t last long!