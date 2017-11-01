606 S Euclid Street

Amenities

Welcome to this lovely home in Santa Ana. From it's manicured curb appeal to the excitement of walking into this beautiful home. You will immediately notice the tile flooring, baseboards, high ceilings. The great room has ample space with lots of natural light, plenty of lighting from the recessed lights that makes the room light up. Head on over to your spacious kitchen that offers wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with recessed lighting. The kitchen opens up to the family room that has a nice fireplace. When you work your way down the hall, you'll notice 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own private en-suite bathroom. The backyard has plenty of space to enjoy friends or family. There are plenty of great amenities in your community such as being conveniently located near numerous parks, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools, and Entertainment. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and providing renter's insurance.