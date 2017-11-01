All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 606 S Euclid Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
606 S Euclid Street
Last updated May 30 2020 at 1:00 AM

606 S Euclid Street

606 Euclid Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

606 Euclid Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704
West Side

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this lovely home in Santa Ana. From it's manicured curb appeal to the excitement of walking into this beautiful home. You will immediately notice the tile flooring, baseboards, high ceilings. The great room has ample space with lots of natural light, plenty of lighting from the recessed lights that makes the room light up. Head on over to your spacious kitchen that offers wood cabinets, granite countertops, an island with recessed lighting. The kitchen opens up to the family room that has a nice fireplace. When you work your way down the hall, you'll notice 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 bathrooms. The master bedroom has its own private en-suite bathroom. The backyard has plenty of space to enjoy friends or family. There are plenty of great amenities in your community such as being conveniently located near numerous parks, Grocery Stores, Restaurants, Schools, and Entertainment. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and providing renter's insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 S Euclid Street have any available units?
606 S Euclid Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 S Euclid Street have?
Some of 606 S Euclid Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 S Euclid Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 S Euclid Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 S Euclid Street pet-friendly?
No, 606 S Euclid Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 606 S Euclid Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 S Euclid Street offers parking.
Does 606 S Euclid Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 S Euclid Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 S Euclid Street have a pool?
No, 606 S Euclid Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 S Euclid Street have accessible units?
No, 606 S Euclid Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 S Euclid Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 S Euclid Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 8 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine