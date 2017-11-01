All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 417 North Eastwood Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
417 North Eastwood Avenue
Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

417 North Eastwood Avenue

417 N Eastwood Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

417 N Eastwood Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Intercity-RTC

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Love where you LIVE! Our apartment homes are fully renovated, stop by today to tour our community.
Make the move to Eastwood! $1,000 OFF 1ST MONTH!

417 N Eastwood Ave, Santa Ana CA 92701
$1,750/mo
KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 1 + Den (could be used as a 2 bedroom with max occupancy of 3)
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Garage and surface lot
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $500
Pets Policy: Pets welcome with a $500 credit and $30 pet rent
Laundry: Laundry room on site
Property Type: Apartments

Private entrance makes this feel like a small house! Freestanding upstairs over garage unit which also comes with a private garage.

Eastwood Stylish One Bedroom + Den Apartment Homes for rent is located in Orange County close to Main Place Mall, Circle of Orange, Chapman College, Ingram Micro, City of Tustin and Orange. In the Santa Ana District the community offers easy freeway access to I-55, 22 and the 5 freeways. Close to Santa Ana Zoo/Parks/ Schools and Shopping!

RENTAL FEATURES
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Heat: Wall unit/Gas

COMMUNITY FEATURES
Vintage building
Off-street parking
Covered parking

Contact info:
Emily Rizvi
Pan American Properties
714-628-6269 *** Text/Email Or Call today.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/santa-ana-ca?lid=12816911

(RLNE5346492)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have any available units?
417 North Eastwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have?
Some of 417 North Eastwood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 North Eastwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
417 North Eastwood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 North Eastwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 417 North Eastwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 417 North Eastwood Avenue offers parking.
Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 417 North Eastwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 417 North Eastwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 417 North Eastwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 417 North Eastwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 North Eastwood Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
15314 Gault St
Santa Ana, CA 91406
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine