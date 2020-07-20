3630 S. Bear St #D

Amenities

Wonderful Double Master Condo with Loft! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with loft close to South Coast Plaza. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace opens up to the large private patio, dining area, and kitchen. Lovely loft overlooking living area would make a great home office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and matching stainless steel appliances including 3 door GE Profile fridge. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage plus breakfast bar and bay window.



Double master bedroom lay out with both spacious bedrooms featuring attached bathrooms. Large bedroom in back features vaulted ceilings and opens up to the private patio with private sliding glass door entrance. Enjoy great natural light with the well placed skylights.



Located in the South Coast Springs community within walking distance to South Coast Plaza Mall. Enjoy plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away. Close to the 405, 55, and 73 for easy commutes.



Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com



