3630 S. Bear St #D
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

3630 S. Bear St #D

3630 S Bear St · No Longer Available
Location

3630 S Bear St, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Double Master Condo with Loft! - Check out this amazing 3D virtual tour!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4vMFgfvrHhL

To schedule showings:
1. Submit application to our website at rpmcoast.com
2. Once application is approved your showing appointment will be scheduled and confirmed.

Wonderful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo with loft close to South Coast Plaza. Large living room with vaulted ceilings and cozy fireplace opens up to the large private patio, dining area, and kitchen. Lovely loft overlooking living area would make a great home office. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters and matching stainless steel appliances including 3 door GE Profile fridge. Spacious kitchen offers plenty of counter space and storage plus breakfast bar and bay window.

Double master bedroom lay out with both spacious bedrooms featuring attached bathrooms. Large bedroom in back features vaulted ceilings and opens up to the private patio with private sliding glass door entrance. Enjoy great natural light with the well placed skylights.

Located in the South Coast Springs community within walking distance to South Coast Plaza Mall. Enjoy plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment options just minutes away. Close to the 405, 55, and 73 for easy commutes.

Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $2600 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee required. Please submit pets for approval, $500 pet deposit required for each approved pet. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. For more information contact Property Manager- Bette at 714-899-2200 x 114 or bette@rpmcoast.com / Hendy at hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4903998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3630 S. Bear St #D have any available units?
3630 S. Bear St #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3630 S. Bear St #D have?
Some of 3630 S. Bear St #D's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3630 S. Bear St #D currently offering any rent specials?
3630 S. Bear St #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3630 S. Bear St #D pet-friendly?
Yes, 3630 S. Bear St #D is pet friendly.
Does 3630 S. Bear St #D offer parking?
Yes, 3630 S. Bear St #D offers parking.
Does 3630 S. Bear St #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3630 S. Bear St #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3630 S. Bear St #D have a pool?
Yes, 3630 S. Bear St #D has a pool.
Does 3630 S. Bear St #D have accessible units?
No, 3630 S. Bear St #D does not have accessible units.
Does 3630 S. Bear St #D have units with dishwashers?
No, 3630 S. Bear St #D does not have units with dishwashers.
