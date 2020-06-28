Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

3209 S. Olive St. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath cul-de-sac house in a great location! - This open and spacious two story single family residence has 1824 square feet of living area includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a quiet street.

There's a large master bedroom on the first floor with crown molding and has direct access to a private patio.

Convenient access to freeways, nearby schools, restaurants, parks and is minutes away from South Coast Plaza (one of the most prestigious shopping destinations in the world).

Other notable highlights: freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, new roof, new kitchen counter, recessed lighting, new garage door, new plumbing/repipe and 6 fruit trees

Appliances include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in the garage

Come and view this beautiful house and let us help you make it your home!

Apply online at www.hcmpm.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5266232)