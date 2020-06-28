All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated June 30 2020 at 10:06 AM

3209 S. Olive St.

3209 South Olive Street · (714) 306-7356
Location

3209 South Olive Street, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3209 S. Olive St. · Avail. Aug 10

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1802 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3209 S. Olive St. Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath cul-de-sac house in a great location! - This open and spacious two story single family residence has 1824 square feet of living area includes 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a quiet street.
There's a large master bedroom on the first floor with crown molding and has direct access to a private patio.
Convenient access to freeways, nearby schools, restaurants, parks and is minutes away from South Coast Plaza (one of the most prestigious shopping destinations in the world).
Other notable highlights: freshly painted interior and exterior, new flooring, new roof, new kitchen counter, recessed lighting, new garage door, new plumbing/repipe and 6 fruit trees
Appliances include a refrigerator, microwave, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer in the garage
Come and view this beautiful house and let us help you make it your home!
Apply online at www.hcmpm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5266232)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 S. Olive St. have any available units?
3209 S. Olive St. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 S. Olive St. have?
Some of 3209 S. Olive St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 S. Olive St. currently offering any rent specials?
3209 S. Olive St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 S. Olive St. pet-friendly?
No, 3209 S. Olive St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 3209 S. Olive St. offer parking?
Yes, 3209 S. Olive St. offers parking.
Does 3209 S. Olive St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3209 S. Olive St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 S. Olive St. have a pool?
No, 3209 S. Olive St. does not have a pool.
Does 3209 S. Olive St. have accessible units?
No, 3209 S. Olive St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 S. Olive St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 S. Olive St. has units with dishwashers.
