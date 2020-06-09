2855 S Fairview Street #D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gorgeous Condo in Lakeshore Tennis Club Condominiums!! - Laura Ramirez

818-674-0533



Upstairs 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available For Rent



LIVING ROOM:

-Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors

-Fresh White Paint

-Lots of Natural Light

-Fireplace with gas ignition no wood required

-Glass Sliding Patio Door Leads to Balcony

-Central A/C & Heating



BALCONY:

-Nice Spacious Balcony Room to Entertain!

-Beautiful View of Well-Manicured Green Grass

-BBQ Available for Outdoor Cooking (provided in as-is condition)



KITCHEN:

-Stove / Oven

-Dishwasher

-Refrigerator (provided in as-is condition)

-Lots of counter top space

-Cabinets with lots of storage

-Nice tiled flooring

-Bar top counter allows seating from living room

-Nice open concept where kitchen flows to living room



MASTER BEDROOM:

-Fresh White Paint

-Lots of Natural Light

-White Blinds

-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring

-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors



BATHROOM:

-Fresh White Paint

-Tiled Flooring Throughout

-Sink on Large Vanity with Extra Counter Space

-Large Mirror



GUEST BEDROOM:

-Fresh White Paint

-Lots of Natural Light

-White Blinds

-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring

-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors



-One Covered Reserved Parking Space & One Unreserved Parking Space Permit Required

-No Pets

-Electricity is the only utility required for resident to sign up for

-Gas, Water, Hot Water, & Trash are all provided by Landlord

-Laundry Facilities Located in Common Areas



COMMON AREAS:

-Tennis Courts

-Swimming Pool & Spa/Jacuzzi

-Beautiful Lake Flowing Through Community



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2664321)