All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2855 S Fairview Street #D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2855 S Fairview Street #D
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

2855 S Fairview Street #D

2855 South Fairview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2855 South Fairview Street, Santa Ana, CA 92704

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Condo in Lakeshore Tennis Club Condominiums!! - Laura Ramirez
818-674-0533

Upstairs 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available For Rent

LIVING ROOM:
-Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-Fireplace with gas ignition no wood required
-Glass Sliding Patio Door Leads to Balcony
-Central A/C & Heating

BALCONY:
-Nice Spacious Balcony Room to Entertain!
-Beautiful View of Well-Manicured Green Grass
-BBQ Available for Outdoor Cooking (provided in as-is condition)

KITCHEN:
-Stove / Oven
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator (provided in as-is condition)
-Lots of counter top space
-Cabinets with lots of storage
-Nice tiled flooring
-Bar top counter allows seating from living room
-Nice open concept where kitchen flows to living room

MASTER BEDROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-White Blinds
-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring
-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors

BATHROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Tiled Flooring Throughout
-Sink on Large Vanity with Extra Counter Space
-Large Mirror

GUEST BEDROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-White Blinds
-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring
-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors

-One Covered Reserved Parking Space & One Unreserved Parking Space Permit Required
-No Pets
-Electricity is the only utility required for resident to sign up for
-Gas, Water, Hot Water, & Trash are all provided by Landlord
-Laundry Facilities Located in Common Areas

COMMON AREAS:
-Tennis Courts
-Swimming Pool & Spa/Jacuzzi
-Beautiful Lake Flowing Through Community

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2664321)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have any available units?
2855 S Fairview Street #D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have?
Some of 2855 S Fairview Street #D's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2855 S Fairview Street #D currently offering any rent specials?
2855 S Fairview Street #D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2855 S Fairview Street #D pet-friendly?
No, 2855 S Fairview Street #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D offer parking?
Yes, 2855 S Fairview Street #D offers parking.
Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2855 S Fairview Street #D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have a pool?
Yes, 2855 S Fairview Street #D has a pool.
Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have accessible units?
No, 2855 S Fairview Street #D does not have accessible units.
Does 2855 S Fairview Street #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2855 S Fairview Street #D has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine