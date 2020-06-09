2855 S Fairview Street #D

Amenities
Gorgeous Condo in Lakeshore Tennis Club Condominiums!! - Laura Ramirez
818-674-0533
Upstairs 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Condo Available For Rent
LIVING ROOM:
-Beautiful Cherry Hardwood Floors
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-Fireplace with gas ignition no wood required
-Glass Sliding Patio Door Leads to Balcony
-Central A/C & Heating
BALCONY:
-Nice Spacious Balcony Room to Entertain!
-Beautiful View of Well-Manicured Green Grass
-BBQ Available for Outdoor Cooking (provided in as-is condition)
KITCHEN:
-Stove / Oven
-Dishwasher
-Refrigerator (provided in as-is condition)
-Lots of counter top space
-Cabinets with lots of storage
-Nice tiled flooring
-Bar top counter allows seating from living room
-Nice open concept where kitchen flows to living room
MASTER BEDROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-White Blinds
-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring
-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors
BATHROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Tiled Flooring Throughout
-Sink on Large Vanity with Extra Counter Space
-Large Mirror
GUEST BEDROOM:
-Fresh White Paint
-Lots of Natural Light
-White Blinds
-Dark Cherry Hardwood Flooring
-Lots of Closet Space with Sliding Doors
-One Covered Reserved Parking Space & One Unreserved Parking Space Permit Required
-No Pets
-Electricity is the only utility required for resident to sign up for
-Gas, Water, Hot Water, & Trash are all provided by Landlord
-Laundry Facilities Located in Common Areas
COMMON AREAS:
-Tennis Courts
-Swimming Pool & Spa/Jacuzzi
-Beautiful Lake Flowing Through Community
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2664321)