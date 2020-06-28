2660 W. Segerstrom Ave. #E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split level condominium with attached 2-car garage! - Nicely remodeled kitchen with new quartz counters.

New carpet throughout; New vinyl plank in kitchen.

Vaulted ceiling with skylights in the spacious living room gives the home lots of natural light.

Master suite with walk-in closet and direct access to a private patio.

Additional upstairs private deck next to the kitchen and living room.

Freshly painted; Ceramic tile floors in bathrooms.

Mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans in both bedrooms.

Large 2-car attached garage and inside laundry hook-ups. Washer and dryer included!

Use of community pool and clubhouse.

Close to shopping, entertainment, schools and parks.

Easy access to 55 and 405 Freeway.

To schedule an appointment text/call (714) 625-1375 or visit www.cfginvestments.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5117756)