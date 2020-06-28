2660 W. Segerstrom Ave. #E

Amenities
Updated 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split level condominium with attached 2-car garage! - Nicely remodeled kitchen with new quartz counters.
New carpet throughout; New vinyl plank in kitchen.
Vaulted ceiling with skylights in the spacious living room gives the home lots of natural light.
Master suite with walk-in closet and direct access to a private patio.
Additional upstairs private deck next to the kitchen and living room.
Freshly painted; Ceramic tile floors in bathrooms.
Mirrored closet doors and ceiling fans in both bedrooms.
Large 2-car attached garage and inside laundry hook-ups. Washer and dryer included!
Use of community pool and clubhouse.
Close to shopping, entertainment, schools and parks.
Easy access to 55 and 405 Freeway.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5117756)