All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2619 W Orion - A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2619 W Orion - A
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:02 PM

2619 W Orion - A

2619 West Orion Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Armstrong
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2619 West Orion Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Armstrong

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bed / 2 bath single-story home! Front unit comes with patio and front lawn area, fireplace, stainless steel gas stove, stainless steel dishwasher, upgrades throughout, two car garage with washer/dryer hookups! Shared laundry is also available on-site. This home is located in the South Coast Metro area that offers great shopping with South Coast Plaza located less than 2 miles away! Great dining, entertainment- OC Fair & Even Center, and is located near John Wayne Airport, the 405, 55, 73 freeways, Orange Coast College and is less than a 10 minute drive away!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 W Orion - A have any available units?
2619 W Orion - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2619 W Orion - A have?
Some of 2619 W Orion - A's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2619 W Orion - A currently offering any rent specials?
2619 W Orion - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 W Orion - A pet-friendly?
No, 2619 W Orion - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2619 W Orion - A offer parking?
Yes, 2619 W Orion - A offers parking.
Does 2619 W Orion - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 W Orion - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 W Orion - A have a pool?
No, 2619 W Orion - A does not have a pool.
Does 2619 W Orion - A have accessible units?
No, 2619 W Orion - A does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 W Orion - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2619 W Orion - A has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
1001 Riverine Avenue
1001 Riverine Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92701
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Aspen Village
3600 Aspen Village Way
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine