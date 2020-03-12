All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:43 AM

2232 Ponderosa Street

2232 Ponderosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

2232 Ponderosa Street, Santa Ana, CA 92705
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home in North Santa Ana! Located in the Tustin School District, this single-story 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex feels like a single-family home, with only 1 common wall- no one above or below! Brand-new laminate flooring and new paint throughout! New Central AC! A wonderful private front courtyard welcomes you into the home. Spacious living room (Fireplace has been capped, decorative only). Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom features a wall of closets, and a private bathroom. Large second bedroom and hall bath. HUGE wrap-around backyard with covered patio! 1-car garage, 1 driveway space, and plenty of street parking, too! Laundry hookups in the garage. Close to 22 & 55 freeways, Old Towne Orange, UCI Medical Center, Global Medical Center, and Chapman University. Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to verify school information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2232 Ponderosa Street have any available units?
2232 Ponderosa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2232 Ponderosa Street have?
Some of 2232 Ponderosa Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2232 Ponderosa Street currently offering any rent specials?
2232 Ponderosa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2232 Ponderosa Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2232 Ponderosa Street is pet friendly.
Does 2232 Ponderosa Street offer parking?
Yes, 2232 Ponderosa Street offers parking.
Does 2232 Ponderosa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2232 Ponderosa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2232 Ponderosa Street have a pool?
No, 2232 Ponderosa Street does not have a pool.
Does 2232 Ponderosa Street have accessible units?
No, 2232 Ponderosa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2232 Ponderosa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2232 Ponderosa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
