2232 Ponderosa Street

Welcome to your new home in North Santa Ana! Located in the Tustin School District, this single-story 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom duplex feels like a single-family home, with only 1 common wall- no one above or below! Brand-new laminate flooring and new paint throughout! New Central AC! A wonderful private front courtyard welcomes you into the home. Spacious living room (Fireplace has been capped, decorative only). Large kitchen with breakfast bar. Separate dining room. Large master bedroom features a wall of closets, and a private bathroom. Large second bedroom and hall bath. HUGE wrap-around backyard with covered patio! 1-car garage, 1 driveway space, and plenty of street parking, too! Laundry hookups in the garage. Close to 22 & 55 freeways, Old Towne Orange, UCI Medical Center, Global Medical Center, and Chapman University. Pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Tenant to verify school information.