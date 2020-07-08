All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2222 W Chandler Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2222 W Chandler Avenue
Last updated May 9 2020 at 8:15 AM

2222 W Chandler Avenue

2222 West Chandler Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2222 West Chandler Avenue, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Morning Sunwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated and immaculate single level family home located in South Coast Metro. Home boast of open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, and recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Enter through the front door and be greeted by a cozy brick gas fireplace ready to use for those cold nights. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths all with mirrored closets and newer dual pane windows. Two car garage, large 6000 sqft lot and shed included for extra storage. Walking distance to Carl Thornton Park, a short drive to South Coast Plaza, fine dining, shops, restaurants and freeway access to 405 and 55.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have any available units?
2222 W Chandler Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have?
Some of 2222 W Chandler Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2222 W Chandler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2222 W Chandler Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2222 W Chandler Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2222 W Chandler Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2222 W Chandler Avenue offers parking.
Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2222 W Chandler Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have a pool?
No, 2222 W Chandler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2222 W Chandler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2222 W Chandler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2222 W Chandler Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
The Marke
100 E MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92707
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Prisma
301 Jeanette Ln
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine