2222 W Chandler Avenue

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Updated and immaculate single level family home located in South Coast Metro. Home boast of open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, hardwood flooring throughout, and recently remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops. Enter through the front door and be greeted by a cozy brick gas fireplace ready to use for those cold nights. This home has 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths all with mirrored closets and newer dual pane windows. Two car garage, large 6000 sqft lot and shed included for extra storage. Walking distance to Carl Thornton Park, a short drive to South Coast Plaza, fine dining, shops, restaurants and freeway access to 405 and 55.