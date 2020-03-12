2015 saint Anne Place

Amenities
Residential house - Property Id: 217560
This beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is a must see!!! Featuring a gorgeous hard wood flooring through out all rooms, tile flooring through out the kitchen and bathrooms. Great neighborhood!!,Great location!!, Less than 5 minute driving to South Coast Plaza. Close to all amenities, shopping center, supermarket, school, and church.... Move-in ready by March 01, 2020.
* Proof of Income and Employment (a 3-month consecutive pay stub)
* Background and Credit Verification - a MUST.
*A one-time / non-refundable admission charge of $450.00 for a pet (this fee typically does not cover any damage a pet may cause)
* Tenant is required to have renter's insurance for 1 year
* Tenant to be responsible for all utilities, TV cable and internet.
* Absolutely no SUBLEASE allowable.
*** $3,500 housing only ***
** All other renters call for prices and term**
*** For serious inquiries only ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217560
No Dogs Allowed
