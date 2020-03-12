All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 2015 saint Anne Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
2015 saint Anne Place
Last updated March 2 2020 at 5:51 PM

2015 saint Anne Place

2015 West Saint Anne Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2015 West Saint Anne Place, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Valley Adams

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
pet friendly
internet access
Residential house - Property Id: 217560

This beautiful 5 bedroom and 3 bathroom home is a must see!!! Featuring a gorgeous hard wood flooring through out all rooms, tile flooring through out the kitchen and bathrooms. Great neighborhood!!,Great location!!, Less than 5 minute driving to South Coast Plaza. Close to all amenities, shopping center, supermarket, school, and church.... Move-in ready by March 01, 2020.

* Proof of Income and Employment (a 3-month consecutive pay stub)
* Background and Credit Verification - a MUST.
*A one-time / non-refundable admission charge of $450.00 for a pet (this fee typically does not cover any damage a pet may cause)
* Tenant is required to have renter's insurance for 1 year
* Tenant to be responsible for all utilities, TV cable and internet.
* Absolutely no SUBLEASE allowable.
*** $3,500 housing only ***
** All other renters call for prices and term**

*** For serious inquiries only ***
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217560
Property Id 217560

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5521834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2015 saint Anne Place have any available units?
2015 saint Anne Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2015 saint Anne Place have?
Some of 2015 saint Anne Place's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2015 saint Anne Place currently offering any rent specials?
2015 saint Anne Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2015 saint Anne Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2015 saint Anne Place is pet friendly.
Does 2015 saint Anne Place offer parking?
No, 2015 saint Anne Place does not offer parking.
Does 2015 saint Anne Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2015 saint Anne Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2015 saint Anne Place have a pool?
No, 2015 saint Anne Place does not have a pool.
Does 2015 saint Anne Place have accessible units?
No, 2015 saint Anne Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2015 saint Anne Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2015 saint Anne Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspen South Coast
1601 W MacArthur Blvd
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Chatham Village
16331 McFadden Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92780
1409 W. Lingan Lane
1409 West Lingan Lane
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine