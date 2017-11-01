2013 Barclay Court

Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Santa Ana's quiet Shady Home complex. Single-family Home features, cathedral ceilings living room with fireplace, large master bedroom with master bathroom, open floor kitchen. Formal dining room looking out to a quiet and cozy atrium. Large backyard with mature fruit trees, grassy area and relaxing place to unwind or play. Two cars garage attached. The complex is also equipped with a pool and spa. Property located in Tustin School District. Easy access to freeways and shopping centers.