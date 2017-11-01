All apartments in Santa Ana
Last updated May 27 2019 at 2:08 AM

2013 Barclay Court

2013 Barclay Court · No Longer Available
Location

2013 Barclay Court, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
fireplace
Beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in Santa Ana's quiet Shady Home complex. Single-family Home features, cathedral ceilings living room with fireplace, large master bedroom with master bathroom, open floor kitchen. Formal dining room looking out to a quiet and cozy atrium. Large backyard with mature fruit trees, grassy area and relaxing place to unwind or play. Two cars garage attached. The complex is also equipped with a pool and spa. Property located in Tustin School District. Easy access to freeways and shopping centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2013 Barclay Court have any available units?
2013 Barclay Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 2013 Barclay Court have?
Some of 2013 Barclay Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2013 Barclay Court currently offering any rent specials?
2013 Barclay Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2013 Barclay Court pet-friendly?
No, 2013 Barclay Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 2013 Barclay Court offer parking?
Yes, 2013 Barclay Court offers parking.
Does 2013 Barclay Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2013 Barclay Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2013 Barclay Court have a pool?
Yes, 2013 Barclay Court has a pool.
Does 2013 Barclay Court have accessible units?
No, 2013 Barclay Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2013 Barclay Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2013 Barclay Court has units with dishwashers.
