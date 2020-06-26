All apartments in Santa Ana
1227 Cabrillo Park Drive

1227 Cabrillo Park Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1227 Cabrillo Park Dr, Santa Ana, CA 92701
Cabrillo Park

Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful single-story, 3 bed/ 2 bath home. Located in Santa Ana, this home is move-in ready featuring newer laminate flooring, cathedral ceilings, central A/C and heat, Solar, dual-pane windows, and a gorgeous Atrium. The kitchen has recently been remodeled, provides plenty of counter space, and includes a breakfast bar area. The living room has a lot of space, natural light, and has easy access to the back yard. Enjoy the private back-yard with entertaining guests, gardening, or BBQs. This home also provides 4 convenient parking spaces total, this includes the 2 car garage. The master bedroom has a private bathroom attached with lots of closet space. Overall, this home is perfect for any family looking to be in Orange County with great schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and easy access to major freeways. Send in your application today! Have questions? Contact Amanda (agent) today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have any available units?
1227 Cabrillo Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have?
Some of 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1227 Cabrillo Park Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive offers parking.
Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have a pool?
No, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1227 Cabrillo Park Drive has units with dishwashers.
