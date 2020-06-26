1227 Cabrillo Park Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Welcome to this beautiful single-story, 3 bed/ 2 bath home. Located in Santa Ana, this home is move-in ready featuring newer laminate flooring, cathedral ceilings, central A/C and heat, Solar, dual-pane windows, and a gorgeous Atrium. The kitchen has recently been remodeled, provides plenty of counter space, and includes a breakfast bar area. The living room has a lot of space, natural light, and has easy access to the back yard. Enjoy the private back-yard with entertaining guests, gardening, or BBQs. This home also provides 4 convenient parking spaces total, this includes the 2 car garage. The master bedroom has a private bathroom attached with lots of closet space. Overall, this home is perfect for any family looking to be in Orange County with great schools, supermarkets, restaurants, and easy access to major freeways. Send in your application today! Have questions? Contact Amanda (agent) today!