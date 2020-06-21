All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1121 Baker St
Last updated April 2 2019 at 8:54 AM

1121 Baker St

1121 N Baker St · No Longer Available
Location

1121 N Baker St, Santa Ana, CA 92703
Washington Square

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
Other:
New on the market! Light and bright, adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home (triplex). Gas cooking, refrigerator (w/out warranty), and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Large living room, and separate dining room, plus eat in kitchen and lot of linen and closet space throughout this home. This home also comes with 2 ceiling fans, 2 car garage with garage door opener, and boasts cute Mid-Century Modern design throughout. No one above you and no one below you, makes for a more quiet and private setting. You wont want to miss this charming home-call soon!

Centrally located in Orange County, and freeway close. Great Nearby shopping and Entertainment.

Minutes to Chapman University, Outlets at Orange, Main Place, Hart Park, Santa Ana River Trail and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Baker St have any available units?
1121 Baker St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
Is 1121 Baker St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Baker St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Baker St pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Baker St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1121 Baker St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Baker St offers parking.
Does 1121 Baker St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Baker St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Baker St have a pool?
No, 1121 Baker St does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Baker St have accessible units?
No, 1121 Baker St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Baker St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Baker St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Baker St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Baker St does not have units with air conditioning.
