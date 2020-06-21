1121 Baker St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan refrigerator Property Amenities garage

New on the market! Light and bright, adorable 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home (triplex). Gas cooking, refrigerator (w/out warranty), and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Large living room, and separate dining room, plus eat in kitchen and lot of linen and closet space throughout this home. This home also comes with 2 ceiling fans, 2 car garage with garage door opener, and boasts cute Mid-Century Modern design throughout. No one above you and no one below you, makes for a more quiet and private setting. You wont want to miss this charming home-call soon!



Centrally located in Orange County, and freeway close. Great Nearby shopping and Entertainment.



Minutes to Chapman University, Outlets at Orange, Main Place, Hart Park, Santa Ana River Trail and much more!