1080 S Harbor Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly community garden dog park parking playground garage

Welcome to the newest gated community in Santa Ana with SOLAR POWER townhomes. It features 3 suite bedrooms, one bedroom on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor. Central Air, Tile & Carpets throughout the entire house, designer upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting throughout, Nest Thermostat, high-­efficiency appliances, Dual-­glazed, Low-­E3 windows provide an open-wide view allow natural light falls into every room. Front door is located on Harbor st with a Porch Balcony on the 2nd floor near living room. Laundry is on the third floor next to the two bedrooms. This community has so many benefits such as a dog park, community garden, and tot lot for the kids. Known for its energy efficient features, this home will help you live a quieter, healthier lifestyle while also saving you money on utility bills. Just minutes away the 405 and 22 freeways, South Coast Plaza and the beach. You will love renting this townhouse for years to come.