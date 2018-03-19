All apartments in Santa Ana
Find more places like 1080 S Harbor Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Ana, CA
/
1080 S Harbor Boulevard
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

1080 S Harbor Boulevard

1080 S Harbor Blvd · (714) 476-3536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Ana
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1080 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Bella Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1573 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
dog park
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
parking
playground
garage
Welcome to the newest gated community in Santa Ana with SOLAR POWER townhomes. It features 3 suite bedrooms, one bedroom on the second floor and two bedrooms on the third floor. Central Air, Tile & Carpets throughout the entire house, designer upgraded kitchen with recessed lighting throughout, Nest Thermostat, high-­efficiency appliances, Dual-­glazed, Low-­E3 windows provide an open-wide view allow natural light falls into every room. Front door is located on Harbor st with a Porch Balcony on the 2nd floor near living room. Laundry is on the third floor next to the two bedrooms. This community has so many benefits such as a dog park, community garden, and tot lot for the kids. Known for its energy efficient features, this home will help you live a quieter, healthier lifestyle while also saving you money on utility bills. Just minutes away the 405 and 22 freeways, South Coast Plaza and the beach. You will love renting this townhouse for years to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have any available units?
1080 S Harbor Boulevard has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have?
Some of 1080 S Harbor Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 S Harbor Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1080 S Harbor Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 S Harbor Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 S Harbor Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 S Harbor Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1080 S Harbor Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Horizon Apartment Homes
2414 N Tustin Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
The Aspens Fairhaven
1201 E Fairhaven Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Southtown Apartments
2140 South Main Street
Santa Ana, CA 92707
The Imperial Apartments
1722 N Bush St
Santa Ana, CA 92706
Santa Fe Village
3700 S Santa Fe Village Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92704
Lake Dianne
750 Parkcenter Dr
Santa Ana, CA 92705
Latitude Apartments
2243 E Santa Clara Ave
Santa Ana, CA 92705
THE CHARLIE Orange County
3630 Westminster Avenue
Santa Ana, CA 92703

Similar Pages

Santa Ana 1 BedroomsSanta Ana 2 Bedrooms
Santa Ana Apartments with BalconySanta Ana Apartments with Parking
Santa Ana Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabrillo ParkArmstrong
Downtown Santa Ana
South Coast

Apartments Near Colleges

Santa Ana CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity