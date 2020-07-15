All apartments in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4

1060 S Harbor Blvd · (949) 209-9494 ext. 125
Location

1060 S Harbor Blvd, Santa Ana, CA 92704
Bella Vista

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,950

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1588 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Newer Condo in Santa Ana - Inquire online for this beautiful, highly upgraded, smart condo located in the newest gated community in Santa Ana. This home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room located upstairs, bright and open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen area. Plenty of storage space, private deck, laminate wood flooring in all living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms featuring designer baseboards throughout entire home. Kitchen upgraded with custom glass tile work, quartz counters, high efficiency appliances, and a huge center island. Smart home features energy efficient upgrades including solar panels, a Nest thermostat, plus dual-­glazed low-­E3 windows for maximum peace and quiet. An attached garage with interior access provides peace of mind as well. This community has a playground, dog park, fire pit, community garden, and plenty of extra parking. Just minutes away from the 405 and 22 freeways, South Coast Plaza, and plenty of shops and restaurants too. Home is occupied until end of July, so available early August.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5902894)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have any available units?
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have?
Some of 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 is pet friendly.
Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 offers parking.
Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have a pool?
No, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have accessible units?
No, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
