1060 South Harbor Blvd. Unit 4 Available 08/05/20 Beautiful Newer Condo in Santa Ana - Inquire online for this beautiful, highly upgraded, smart condo located in the newest gated community in Santa Ana. This home has three bedrooms, three full bathrooms, laundry room located upstairs, bright and open floor plan with living, dining and kitchen area. Plenty of storage space, private deck, laminate wood flooring in all living areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms featuring designer baseboards throughout entire home. Kitchen upgraded with custom glass tile work, quartz counters, high efficiency appliances, and a huge center island. Smart home features energy efficient upgrades including solar panels, a Nest thermostat, plus dual-­glazed low-­E3 windows for maximum peace and quiet. An attached garage with interior access provides peace of mind as well. This community has a playground, dog park, fire pit, community garden, and plenty of extra parking. Just minutes away from the 405 and 22 freeways, South Coast Plaza, and plenty of shops and restaurants too. Home is occupied until end of July, so available early August.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5902894)