Santa Ana, CA
1001 STEVENS Avenue W
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

1001 STEVENS Avenue W

1001 W Stevens Ave · No Longer Available
Santa Ana
Location

1001 W Stevens Ave, Santa Ana, CA 92707
South Coast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTH COAST PLAZA!! BEAUTIFUL ground-level 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths HIGHLY UPGRADED, CLEAN condo located in the GATED community with 24/7 on site security guard in the South Coast Terrace. New wood like flooring with bright and open floor plan. The large living room opens to a private back patio perfect for bbq's and entertaining guests. Includes NEW WASHER/DRYER, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and new white cabinets. Next to South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts, schools and fwys.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have any available units?
1001 STEVENS Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Ana, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Ana, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Ana Rent Report.
What amenities does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have?
Some of 1001 STEVENS Avenue W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1001 STEVENS Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
1001 STEVENS Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1001 STEVENS Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Ana.
Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W offer parking?
No, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W does not offer parking.
Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have a pool?
No, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W does not have a pool.
Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 1001 STEVENS Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1001 STEVENS Avenue W has units with dishwashers.
