1001 STEVENS Avenue W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION CLOSE TO SOUTH COAST PLAZA!! BEAUTIFUL ground-level 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths HIGHLY UPGRADED, CLEAN condo located in the GATED community with 24/7 on site security guard in the South Coast Terrace. New wood like flooring with bright and open floor plan. The large living room opens to a private back patio perfect for bbq's and entertaining guests. Includes NEW WASHER/DRYER, gas stove/oven, dishwasher and new white cabinets. Next to South Coast Plaza, Performing Arts, schools and fwys.