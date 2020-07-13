All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:33 PM

Alterra Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1640 La Rossa Cir · (408) 214-6640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Move in today and pay no rent until August 1st!
Location

1640 La Rossa Cir, San Jose, CA 95125
Alma-Almaden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1607 · Avail. now

$2,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1525 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1569 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alterra Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
online portal
Alterra offers relaxed living in San Jose's beautiful Alma-Almaden neighborhood. Our lush green 5-acre community is where nature and urban living come together, with convenient commuter access to the city as well as the great outdoors. Our floor plans are designed with you in mind and provide the practicality you deserve. With all the space you could imagine, Alterra's selection of quaint two-bedroom apartments make you feel like you're on an endless vacation - complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer, and private patios or balconies. These two-bedroom floor plans are not only spacious but also recently renovated and ready to fit all of the important pieces of your life. Our community amenities include a courtyard, pool, spa, fitness center, and barbecue area, with a pet-friendly vibe that makes living at Alterra a preferred experience in the heart of Silicon Valley. Living at Alterra means making a home in a vibrant community managed by ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $52.46 per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Other. Covered, surface lot and other parking type available. There is $100 parking assignment fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Street. Covered, surface lot and other parking type available. There is $100 parking assignment fee. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. One carport per apartment included and open parking on a first come first serve basis. Rentable spaces for $125 a month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alterra Apartment Homes have any available units?
Alterra Apartment Homes has 7 units available starting at $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does Alterra Apartment Homes have?
Some of Alterra Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alterra Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Alterra Apartment Homes is offering the following rent specials: Move in today and pay no rent until August 1st!
Is Alterra Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Alterra Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Alterra Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Alterra Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Alterra Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alterra Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alterra Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Alterra Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Alterra Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Alterra Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Alterra Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alterra Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
