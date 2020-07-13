Alterra Apartment Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel extra storage garbage disposal granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance concierge online portal

Alterra offers relaxed living in San Jose's beautiful Alma-Almaden neighborhood. Our lush green 5-acre community is where nature and urban living come together, with convenient commuter access to the city as well as the great outdoors. Our floor plans are designed with you in mind and provide the practicality you deserve. With all the space you could imagine, Alterra's selection of quaint two-bedroom apartments make you feel like you're on an endless vacation - complete with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, in-home washer/dryer, and private patios or balconies. These two-bedroom floor plans are not only spacious but also recently renovated and ready to fit all of the important pieces of your life. Our community amenities include a courtyard, pool, spa, fitness center, and barbecue area, with a pet-friendly vibe that makes living at Alterra a preferred experience in the heart of Silicon Valley. Living at Alterra means making a home in a vibrant community managed by ...