All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 98 Rosewell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
98 Rosewell Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

98 Rosewell Way

98 Rosewell Way · (408) 509-1505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

98 Rosewell Way, San Jose, CA 95138
Silver Leaf

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $3400 · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$ 3,400/ 3BR, 2 BA- Bright & Airy Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291432

Beautifully remodeled Home.
_ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath rooms, approx 1350 sq ft living space.
_ Newly painted inside.
_ Double pane windows.
_ New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter top, Island with granite top,
New dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, exhaust fan unit.
_ New Ceiling recess lights in living room, kitchen/family room, and all bedrooms.
_ New Laminated flooring through out.
_ New copper piping throughout and two bathrooms are upgraded.
_ New water heater in Garage
_ Furnace for house heating, No AC.
_ Washer/Dryer hookup in Garage.
_ 2 car garage and garage door openers

Rental Details and Terms:

_ 3BD/2BA
_ 1350 Sq Ft.
_ Rent: $ 3,400.00
_ Available : June 15-2020
_ Security Deposit : $ 3,500.00
_ Includes Gardener service and monthly Garbage fee

_ No Smoking, No Pets
_ One Year Lease Preferred
_ Rental's Insurance Required
_ Application Fee : $ 45.00
_ Stable good Income, 3 times rent, good credit history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291432
Property Id 291432

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5821344)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 98 Rosewell Way have any available units?
98 Rosewell Way has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 98 Rosewell Way have?
Some of 98 Rosewell Way's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 98 Rosewell Way currently offering any rent specials?
98 Rosewell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 98 Rosewell Way pet-friendly?
No, 98 Rosewell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 98 Rosewell Way offer parking?
Yes, 98 Rosewell Way does offer parking.
Does 98 Rosewell Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 98 Rosewell Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 98 Rosewell Way have a pool?
No, 98 Rosewell Way does not have a pool.
Does 98 Rosewell Way have accessible units?
No, 98 Rosewell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 98 Rosewell Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 98 Rosewell Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 98 Rosewell Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Sofi Waterford Park
4000 Ellmar Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95136
Los Gatos Creek
1029 Meridian Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
The Platform Urban Apartments
1501 Berryessa Road
San Jose, CA 95133
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity