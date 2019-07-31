98 Rosewell Way

Amenities

$ 3,400/ 3BR, 2 BA- Bright & Airy Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291432



Beautifully remodeled Home.

_ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath rooms, approx 1350 sq ft living space.

_ Newly painted inside.

_ Double pane windows.

_ New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter top, Island with granite top,

New dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, exhaust fan unit.

_ New Ceiling recess lights in living room, kitchen/family room, and all bedrooms.

_ New Laminated flooring through out.

_ New copper piping throughout and two bathrooms are upgraded.

_ New water heater in Garage

_ Furnace for house heating, No AC.

_ Washer/Dryer hookup in Garage.

_ 2 car garage and garage door openers



Rental Details and Terms:



_ 3BD/2BA

_ 1350 Sq Ft.

_ Rent: $ 3,400.00

_ Available : June 15-2020

_ Security Deposit : $ 3,500.00

_ Includes Gardener service and monthly Garbage fee



_ No Smoking, No Pets

_ One Year Lease Preferred

_ Rental's Insurance Required

_ Application Fee : $ 45.00

_ Stable good Income, 3 times rent, good credit history.

No Pets Allowed



