98 Rosewell Way

Amenities
$ 3,400/ 3BR, 2 BA- Bright & Airy Remodeled Home - Property Id: 291432
Beautifully remodeled Home.
_ 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bath rooms, approx 1350 sq ft living space.
_ Newly painted inside.
_ Double pane windows.
_ New kitchen cabinets with quartz counter top, Island with granite top,
New dishwasher, side by side refrigerator, exhaust fan unit.
_ New Ceiling recess lights in living room, kitchen/family room, and all bedrooms.
_ New Laminated flooring through out.
_ New copper piping throughout and two bathrooms are upgraded.
_ New water heater in Garage
_ Furnace for house heating, No AC.
_ Washer/Dryer hookup in Garage.
_ 2 car garage and garage door openers
Rental Details and Terms:
_ 3BD/2BA
_ 1350 Sq Ft.
_ Rent: $ 3,400.00
_ Available : June 15-2020
_ Security Deposit : $ 3,500.00
_ Includes Gardener service and monthly Garbage fee
_ No Smoking, No Pets
_ One Year Lease Preferred
_ Rental's Insurance Required
_ Application Fee : $ 45.00
_ Stable good Income, 3 times rent, good credit history.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291432
No Pets Allowed
