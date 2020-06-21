6245 Grand Oak Way

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Live comfortably in this unfurnished, 3-bedroom (plus 1 bonus room), 3-bathroom single-family home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the peaceful California Oak Creek community in San Jose. There are lots of trails and parks in the area, too.



Benefit from a well-equipped kitchen that has fine cabinetry, nice countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and heating. Negotiable on pets. No smoking, too. The exterior has a well-maintained yard and shed for storage. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.



Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, cable, and Internet (owner pays $150 for the electricity that is generated by the solar panel. Tenant has to pay for any exceeding amount). Landscaping, sewage and trash will be covered by the landlord, however, watering will be the tenant’s responsibility.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Nearby schools: Silver Oak Elementary, Chaboya Middle School, Evergreen Highschool, and Silver Creek High School.



Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.



