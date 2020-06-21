All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 6245 Grand Oak Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
6245 Grand Oak Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

6245 Grand Oak Way

6245 Grand Oak Way · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6245 Grand Oak Way, San Jose, CA 95135
Richmond Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1945 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Live comfortably in this unfurnished, 3-bedroom (plus 1 bonus room), 3-bathroom single-family home property rental filled with all the comfortable features of a home in the peaceful California Oak Creek community in San Jose. There are lots of trails and parks in the area, too.

Benefit from a well-equipped kitchen that has fine cabinetry, nice countertops, and ready-to-use appliances such as refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and oven/range. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided along with central air conditioning and heating. Negotiable on pets. No smoking, too. The exterior has a well-maintained yard and shed for storage. It comes with a 2-car attached garage and driveway parking.

Tenant pays for electricity, gas, water, cable, and Internet (owner pays $150 for the electricity that is generated by the solar panel. Tenant has to pay for any exceeding amount). Landscaping, sewage and trash will be covered by the landlord, however, watering will be the tenant’s responsibility.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Nearby schools: Silver Oak Elementary, Chaboya Middle School, Evergreen Highschool, and Silver Creek High School.

Check out www.greatschools.org for more schools near the property.

(RLNE5844509)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6245 Grand Oak Way have any available units?
6245 Grand Oak Way has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 6245 Grand Oak Way have?
Some of 6245 Grand Oak Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6245 Grand Oak Way currently offering any rent specials?
6245 Grand Oak Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6245 Grand Oak Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6245 Grand Oak Way is pet friendly.
Does 6245 Grand Oak Way offer parking?
Yes, 6245 Grand Oak Way does offer parking.
Does 6245 Grand Oak Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6245 Grand Oak Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6245 Grand Oak Way have a pool?
No, 6245 Grand Oak Way does not have a pool.
Does 6245 Grand Oak Way have accessible units?
No, 6245 Grand Oak Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6245 Grand Oak Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6245 Grand Oak Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6245 Grand Oak Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
ViO
5700 Village Oaks Drive
San Jose, CA 95123
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
Domain Apartments
1 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity