All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 602 Cedarville Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
602 Cedarville Ln
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

602 Cedarville Ln

602 Cedarville Lane · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

602 Cedarville Lane, San Jose, CA 95133
Cedarville-Giannotta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1522 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before March 31, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Luxurious, fully-furnished, 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, townhouse property rental on the dynamic Cedarville-Giannotta neighborhood in San Jose. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.

The gorgeous interior features an engineered hardwood floor and tiled bathrooms. Furnished with elegant furniture such as sofas, dining table with chairs, 2 beds, end tables, and dressers. Its stunning kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Central air conditioning along with in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. The exterior has a relaxing balcony. Lucky renters can freely use the BBQ area and playground.

Tenant is responsible for the internet, gas, and electricity utilities. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tJkmd8e1F5w

Additional Details:
Pets are not allowed on the property.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Penitencia Creek Gardens, Penitencia Creek Park, and Penitencia Creek County Park.

(RLNE5603840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Cedarville Ln have any available units?
602 Cedarville Ln has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 602 Cedarville Ln have?
Some of 602 Cedarville Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Cedarville Ln currently offering any rent specials?
602 Cedarville Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Cedarville Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 602 Cedarville Ln is pet friendly.
Does 602 Cedarville Ln offer parking?
Yes, 602 Cedarville Ln does offer parking.
Does 602 Cedarville Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Cedarville Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Cedarville Ln have a pool?
No, 602 Cedarville Ln does not have a pool.
Does 602 Cedarville Ln have accessible units?
No, 602 Cedarville Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Cedarville Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Cedarville Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 602 Cedarville Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Livorno Square
3101 Magliocco Dr
San Jose, CA 95128
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
Vista 99 Apartments
99 Vista Montana
San Jose, CA 95134
The James
98 N 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110
The Lex
5560 Lexington Ave
San Jose, CA 95123
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity