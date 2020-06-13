602 Cedarville Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access

Luxurious, fully-furnished, 3 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms, townhouse property rental on the dynamic Cedarville-Giannotta neighborhood in San Jose. It comes with a 2-car attached garage.



The gorgeous interior features an engineered hardwood floor and tiled bathrooms. Furnished with elegant furniture such as sofas, dining table with chairs, 2 beds, end tables, and dressers. Its stunning kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, fine wood cabinets, and stainless steel refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Central air conditioning along with in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent. The exterior has a relaxing balcony. Lucky renters can freely use the BBQ area and playground.



Tenant is responsible for the internet, gas, and electricity utilities. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, and sewage.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tJkmd8e1F5w



Additional Details:

Pets are not allowed on the property.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: Penitencia Creek Gardens, Penitencia Creek Park, and Penitencia Creek County Park.



