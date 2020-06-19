5451 Blossom Acres Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A beautiful home bordering Los Gatos in the highly sought after Alta Vista neighborhood with high rated schools. This home is single level with many upgrades and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with skylight, lots of storage, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area conveniently located right off the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, double pane windows, multiple skylights, central A/C, and vaulted ceiling in the living room are just a few of the many features of this lovely home. Spacious backyard great for enjoying and relaxing where you will enjoy space to plant your own vegetable garden while enjoying the many fruit trees including, fig, blackberry, lemon, tangerine and pomegranate.



$4995 a month

$6400 Security Deposit

Available Middle of August 2020

Sorry, no pets.



Cecily Mommaerts

DRE# 02028744

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398

408-356-6893