All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 5451 Blossom Acres Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
5451 Blossom Acres Dr
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:22 AM

5451 Blossom Acres Dr

5451 Blossom Acres Drive · (408) 356-6893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5451 Blossom Acres Drive, San Jose, CA 95124
Blossom Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1672 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A beautiful home bordering Los Gatos in the highly sought after Alta Vista neighborhood with high rated schools. This home is single level with many upgrades and an open floor plan. Beautiful kitchen with skylight, lots of storage, granite countertops, breakfast bar, and stainless steel appliances. Dining area conveniently located right off the kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout, recessed lighting, double pane windows, multiple skylights, central A/C, and vaulted ceiling in the living room are just a few of the many features of this lovely home. Spacious backyard great for enjoying and relaxing where you will enjoy space to plant your own vegetable garden while enjoying the many fruit trees including, fig, blackberry, lemon, tangerine and pomegranate.

$4995 a month
$6400 Security Deposit
Available Middle of August 2020
Sorry, no pets.

Cecily Mommaerts
DRE# 02028744
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398
408-356-6893

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have any available units?
5451 Blossom Acres Dr has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have?
Some of 5451 Blossom Acres Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5451 Blossom Acres Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5451 Blossom Acres Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5451 Blossom Acres Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr offer parking?
No, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr does not offer parking.
Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have a pool?
No, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have accessible units?
No, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5451 Blossom Acres Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5451 Blossom Acres Dr has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5451 Blossom Acres Dr?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Levare
377 Santana Row
San Jose, CA 95128
Monterey Manor
5330 Monterey Rd
San Jose, CA 95111
Cannery Park by Windsor
415 E Taylor St
San Jose, CA 95112
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Fairway Glen
448 Toyon Ave
San Jose, CA 95127
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity