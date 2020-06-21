All apartments in San Jose
4893 Clarendon Drive
4893 Clarendon Drive

4893 Clarendon Drive
Location

4893 Clarendon Drive, San Jose, CA 95129
Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.

Nicely updated throughout with hardwood floors in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms and bonus room. Spacious kitchen with large peninsula that opens to the dining area. Recessed lighting throughout. Light filled windows.

Centrally located in the Country Lane neighborhood of San Jose. Quick access to Lawrence Expressway and Saratoga Ave. A few blocks to Country Lane Elementary. A few blocks away from Westgate Mall. Many parks nearby!

Parking
-2-Car Garage

Pets
-No Pets

Laundry
-Washer/Dryer Included

HVAC
-Heat & Air Conditioning

Utilities
-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Gardening Included

Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Country Lane Elementary
Moreland Middle School
Prospect High School

If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5838856)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4893 Clarendon Drive have any available units?
4893 Clarendon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4893 Clarendon Drive have?
Some of 4893 Clarendon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4893 Clarendon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4893 Clarendon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4893 Clarendon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4893 Clarendon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4893 Clarendon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4893 Clarendon Drive does offer parking.
Does 4893 Clarendon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4893 Clarendon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4893 Clarendon Drive have a pool?
No, 4893 Clarendon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4893 Clarendon Drive have accessible units?
No, 4893 Clarendon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4893 Clarendon Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4893 Clarendon Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
