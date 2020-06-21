4893 Clarendon Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.



Nicely updated throughout with hardwood floors in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms and bonus room. Spacious kitchen with large peninsula that opens to the dining area. Recessed lighting throughout. Light filled windows.



Centrally located in the Country Lane neighborhood of San Jose. Quick access to Lawrence Expressway and Saratoga Ave. A few blocks to Country Lane Elementary. A few blocks away from Westgate Mall. Many parks nearby!



Parking

-2-Car Garage



Pets

-No Pets



Laundry

-Washer/Dryer Included



HVAC

-Heat & Air Conditioning



Utilities

-Tenant Pays All Utilities

-Gardening Included



Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)

Country Lane Elementary

Moreland Middle School

Prospect High School



