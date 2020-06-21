4893 Clarendon Drive

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 2 Bath + Bonus Room/Office in West San Jose - Country Lane! - This beautifully updated West San Jose home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms plus a bonus room/office.
Nicely updated throughout with hardwood floors in the living areas, tile in the kitchen and bathrooms, and carpet in the bedrooms and bonus room. Spacious kitchen with large peninsula that opens to the dining area. Recessed lighting throughout. Light filled windows.
Centrally located in the Country Lane neighborhood of San Jose. Quick access to Lawrence Expressway and Saratoga Ave. A few blocks to Country Lane Elementary. A few blocks away from Westgate Mall. Many parks nearby!
Parking
-2-Car Garage
Pets
-No Pets
Laundry
-Washer/Dryer Included
HVAC
-Heat & Air Conditioning
Utilities
-Tenant Pays All Utilities
-Gardening Included
Schools (*Tenant to Verify*)
Country Lane Elementary
Moreland Middle School
Prospect High School
If this doesnt quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.goaltos.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5838856)