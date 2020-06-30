Amenities

427 N. 2nd St., #110 Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo at Ryland Mews in Downtown San Jose - Here’s a rare opportunity to rent a unique one-bedroom condo at Ryland Mews. This ground floor condo has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath in 730 square feet of space. The property has been completely remodeled with new wood floors found throughout the unit, new paint, upgraded lighting, new door hardware - the list goes on! The large outdoor patio is one of the largest you’ll find in all of Ryland Mews. The open floor plan has a large living area with a separate dining area. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, quartz counters, a custom tile backsplash, and plenty of cabinets for tons of storage. The large patio off the living room brings the outdoors in, and is great for a BBQ on a warm summer evening.



The bedroom receives plenty of light from an additional glass sliding door to your patio. The large bathroom has solid surface counters and a shower over the tub. There is an in-unit washer and dryer and an additional coat closet for more storage. The unit also comes with a storage locker and one assigned parking spot.



Ryland Mews is one of the original downtown San Jose condominium developments. It is a secured building with secured underground parking. This unit comes with one dedicated parking space in the garage. The Ryland Mews community features an outdoor pool with hot tub, a small gym, and a clubhouse with a kitchen and plenty of seating areas. Everything you’d want in a downtown urban setting is at your doorstep – great restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, theater, sports, stores, and other special events. Transportation choices are plentiful – VTA light rail is within walking distance. Highway 87, 280 and 880 are minutes away, as is the Mineta San Jose International Airport.



Rental guidelines:

• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio

• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)

• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application

• No co-signors or guarantors

• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance

• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first

• Sorry, no pets

• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account.



No Pets Allowed



