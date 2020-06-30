All apartments in San Jose
427 N. 2nd St., #110.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:57 PM

427 N. 2nd St., #110

427 North 2nd Street · (408) 297-0888
Location

427 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 427 N. 2nd St., #110 · Avail. Jul 17

$2,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
427 N. 2nd St., #110 Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo at Ryland Mews in Downtown San Jose - Here’s a rare opportunity to rent a unique one-bedroom condo at Ryland Mews. This ground floor condo has 1 bedroom and 1 full bath in 730 square feet of space. The property has been completely remodeled with new wood floors found throughout the unit, new paint, upgraded lighting, new door hardware - the list goes on! The large outdoor patio is one of the largest you’ll find in all of Ryland Mews. The open floor plan has a large living area with a separate dining area. The kitchen has been updated with new appliances, quartz counters, a custom tile backsplash, and plenty of cabinets for tons of storage. The large patio off the living room brings the outdoors in, and is great for a BBQ on a warm summer evening.

The bedroom receives plenty of light from an additional glass sliding door to your patio. The large bathroom has solid surface counters and a shower over the tub. There is an in-unit washer and dryer and an additional coat closet for more storage. The unit also comes with a storage locker and one assigned parking spot.

Ryland Mews is one of the original downtown San Jose condominium developments. It is a secured building with secured underground parking. This unit comes with one dedicated parking space in the garage. The Ryland Mews community features an outdoor pool with hot tub, a small gym, and a clubhouse with a kitchen and plenty of seating areas. Everything you’d want in a downtown urban setting is at your doorstep – great restaurants, nightlife, entertainment, theater, sports, stores, and other special events. Transportation choices are plentiful – VTA light rail is within walking distance. Highway 87, 280 and 880 are minutes away, as is the Mineta San Jose International Airport.

©2020 Silicon Valley Residential Realty, Inc.
dba Silicon Valley Lofts & Condos, CA BRE #01763046

Rental guidelines:
• 3.5 x verifiable monthly income to rent ratio
• Minimum 650 FICO score (applies to each applicant)
• Income verification and government issued picture id required along with application
• No co-signors or guarantors
• Tenant must carry tenant liability insurance
• Holding deposit: 50% of full security deposit is due within 24 hours of application approval to hold property. Balance of deposit and first month’s rent (pro-rated if move in date other than the 1st) is due at lease signing, or within 10 days of paying the holding deposit, whichever comes first
• Sorry, no pets
• Utilities included in rent: Water and garbage. Tenant will need to set up own PG&E account.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4829407)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have any available units?
427 N. 2nd St., #110 has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have?
Some of 427 N. 2nd St., #110's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 N. 2nd St., #110 currently offering any rent specials?
427 N. 2nd St., #110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N. 2nd St., #110 pet-friendly?
No, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 offer parking?
Yes, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 offers parking.
Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have a pool?
Yes, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 has a pool.
Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have accessible units?
No, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N. 2nd St., #110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 427 N. 2nd St., #110 does not have units with dishwashers.

