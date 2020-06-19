4089 El Coral Ct #2

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Cambrian nearly new in-law unit with private entrance, furnished or unfurnished - Rare opportunity! Cambrian in-law unit in quiet, well maintained neighborhood. One bedroom, one bathroom plus separate living room and kitchen. Less than two years old all stainless steel appliances and fixtures are in excellent condition. Private entrance, completely separate from main house with no connecting inside doors. The kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops and high end white cabinetry. The bathroom features a stall shower with subway tiles and heated floors. Street parking. Easy proximity to freeways, Oakridge Mall and transit. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished at tenants choice. Furnishings include cookware, bed, furniture etc. Built-in bookcase in living room with ample storage. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Air-conditioning included. Square footage estimated at 600sf, believed accurate, but is not guaranteed. Pool in back yard is not included with the apartment rental. $100 for utilities covers PG&E, water, garbage and gardening.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5770714)