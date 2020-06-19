All apartments in San Jose
4089 El Coral Ct #2
4089 El Coral Ct #2

4089 El Coral Court · (408) 272-4100 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
San Jose
Location

4089 El Coral Court, San Jose, CA 95118
Valley View-Reed

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 4089 El Coral Ct #2 · Avail. now

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Cambrian nearly new in-law unit with private entrance, furnished or unfurnished - Rare opportunity! Cambrian in-law unit in quiet, well maintained neighborhood. One bedroom, one bathroom plus separate living room and kitchen. Less than two years old all stainless steel appliances and fixtures are in excellent condition. Private entrance, completely separate from main house with no connecting inside doors. The kitchen features a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and stackable washer and dryer, granite countertops and high end white cabinetry. The bathroom features a stall shower with subway tiles and heated floors. Street parking. Easy proximity to freeways, Oakridge Mall and transit. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished at tenants choice. Furnishings include cookware, bed, furniture etc. Built-in bookcase in living room with ample storage. Stainless appliances including refrigerator. Air-conditioning included. Square footage estimated at 600sf, believed accurate, but is not guaranteed. Pool in back yard is not included with the apartment rental. $100 for utilities covers PG&E, water, garbage and gardening.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5770714)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have any available units?
4089 El Coral Ct #2 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have?
Some of 4089 El Coral Ct #2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4089 El Coral Ct #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4089 El Coral Ct #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4089 El Coral Ct #2 pet-friendly?
No, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 offer parking?
No, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 does not offer parking.
Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have a pool?
Yes, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 has a pool.
Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have accessible units?
No, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4089 El Coral Ct #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4089 El Coral Ct #2 has units with dishwashers.
