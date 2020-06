392 Don Jose Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

NEWLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT: SO. S JOSE 2BR FOR RENT! - Property Id: 292797



A SUNNY AND QUIET TOWNHOUSE UNIT LOCATED IN BLOSSOM HILL VALLEY AREA!

-2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, 950 SQ. FT.

-2 COVERED CAR PORTS A STEP DOWN BEHIND THE UNIT.

-CHERRY WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND TILE FLOOR IN THE KITCHEN.

-CHERRY WOOD CABINETS, GRANITE VANITY TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL BATHROOMS.

-CHERRY LAMINATED FLOOR GROUND FLOOR AND CARPET STAIRS/SECOND FLOOR.

-A CHARMING AND SUNNY BACKYARD

-CLOSE TO HIGHWAY 101 AND 87 AND 85, CENTRALLY LOCATED FOR COMMUTERS IN ADDITION TO NEARBY WESTFIELD MALL (less than a mile)FOR DINING AND SHOPPING.

-WASHER/DRYER, KITCHEN APPLIANCES, HOA, AND GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED. TENANTS PAY FOR UTILITIES AND WATER.



SHOWING FOR SERIOUS TENANTS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. AVAILABILITY AND RATE ARE UPDATED DAILY.

ONLINE APPLICATION AND PROOF OF INCOME TO APPLY.



NO PETS AND SUBLEASE PLS. SECURITY DEPOSIT $3,000. UNIT AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN NOW.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/292797

Property Id 292797



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5828160)