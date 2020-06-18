All apartments in San Jose
376 North 20th Street

376 North 20th Street · (408) 917-0430
Location

376 North 20th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now at 408-809-5438 to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Enjoy a new level of comfortable living on this pretty single-family home property rental in San Jose, offering convenience and good access to everything you need.

When you live in the very bikeable Downtown neighborhood, you are just minutes away to and from Downtown San Jose. This house comes furnished but can be rented as unfurnished and the owner will take care of the hauling of furniture.

Home’s Features:
- 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms
- In-unit washer and dryer
- Kitchen with refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, and oven
- Central AC and heating
- Yard (maintained by owner)
- Pet-friendly home (with a $500 pet deposit/pet)
- Detached garage and driveway parking

The tenant will be responsible for gas, water, and electricity whereas the landlord will cover the internet bill.

Bike Score: 82

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Roosevelt Park, Backesto Park, Watson Dog Park, and Plata Arroyo Park.

Bus lines:
64A McKee & White - Ohlone-Chynoweth Station - 0.1 mile
23 De Anza College - Alum Rock Station via Stevens Creek - 0.5 mile
22 Palo Alto Transit Center – Eastridge - 0.5 mile
Rapid 523 Berryessa BART - Lockheed Martin via De Anza College - 0.5 mile

Rail lines:
Green Line Old Ironsides – Winchester - 1.3 miles
Blue Line Baypointe - Santa Teresa - 1.3 miles

(RLNE5771588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

