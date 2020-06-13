Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS.



PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from. Easy access to Valley Medical Center, SJSU, Apple, Splunk, Downtown San Jose, 280, 880 freeways and many major employers.



- NEW REMODELED kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area

- NEW wood flooring

- NEW paint

- Central heat

- Double pane window throughout

- WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT

- CLEAN ON SITE LAUNDRY

- Near bus stop to SJSU



We have flexible lease terms and pricing to fit your needs.

Virtual tour FaceTime available.

Viewing available in 24 hours.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3517-alden-way-san-jose-ca-95117-usa-unit-2/b30a4759-a8f7-4d5f-ac8d-900f245e6d77



