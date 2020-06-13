All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 3517 Alden Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
3517 Alden Way
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:43 PM

3517 Alden Way

3517 Alden Way · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3517 Alden Way, San Jose, CA 95117
Cypress-Jurdo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
LOCATION, LOCATION, BRIGHT, CLEAN AND SPACIOUS.

PETS FRIENDLY, NO PET RENT. Enjoy living in a quiet yet conveniently located apartment. Walk to Santana Row where there are many shops and restaurants to choose from. Easy access to Valley Medical Center, SJSU, Apple, Splunk, Downtown San Jose, 280, 880 freeways and many major employers.

- NEW REMODELED kitchen with granite counter top and breakfast area
- NEW wood flooring
- NEW paint
- Central heat
- Double pane window throughout
- WATER AND GARBAGE INCLUDED IN RENT
- CLEAN ON SITE LAUNDRY
- Near bus stop to SJSU

We have flexible lease terms and pricing to fit your needs.
Virtual tour FaceTime available.
Viewing available in 24 hours.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3517-alden-way-san-jose-ca-95117-usa-unit-2/b30a4759-a8f7-4d5f-ac8d-900f245e6d77

(RLNE5661371)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3517 Alden Way have any available units?
3517 Alden Way has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 3517 Alden Way have?
Some of 3517 Alden Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3517 Alden Way currently offering any rent specials?
3517 Alden Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3517 Alden Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3517 Alden Way is pet friendly.
Does 3517 Alden Way offer parking?
Yes, 3517 Alden Way does offer parking.
Does 3517 Alden Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3517 Alden Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3517 Alden Way have a pool?
No, 3517 Alden Way does not have a pool.
Does 3517 Alden Way have accessible units?
No, 3517 Alden Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3517 Alden Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3517 Alden Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3517 Alden Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aviara
2388 Madden Ave
San Jose, CA 95116
Monterey Grove Apartments
6100 Monterey Hwy
San Jose, CA 95138
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Venue
3737 Casa Verde St
San Jose, CA 95134
Sparq
5 East Reed Street
San Jose, CA 95112
121 Tasman
121 E Tasman Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Fountain Plaza
190 Ryland St
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity