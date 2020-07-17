Amenities

Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Downtown Home in San Jose.



351 N 7th St is close to Cardenas Markets, Teske's Germania, punjab café, St James Park, Empire Seven Studios, Okayama Sushi, Tofoo Com Chay, Ph? Passion, Ludwig's German Table, La Victoria Taqueria, Curry On, Lee's Sandwiches, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, Stone Stew 2, with easy access to 87,280,680,101.



Unit Features:

- 3 bed/1 bath home

- Upgrades Include: Paint, Carpet & Window Coverings

- Bath Includes Tub & Stall Shower

- Bedrooms w/ Overhead Lighting

- Large Covered Carport

- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven

- Double pane windows



Rental Terms:

- Application Fee: $49 per adult

- Lease Term: 12 months

- Security Deposit: One month’s rent

- Rental insurance required

- No pets allowed

- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #02014508



