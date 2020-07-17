All apartments in San Jose
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

351 N 7th St

351 North 7th Street · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

351 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$2,895

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
carport
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Downtown Home in San Jose.

351 N 7th St is close to Cardenas Markets, Teske's Germania, punjab café, St James Park, Empire Seven Studios, Okayama Sushi, Tofoo Com Chay, Ph? Passion, Ludwig's German Table, La Victoria Taqueria, Curry On, Lee's Sandwiches, Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport, Stone Stew 2, with easy access to 87,280,680,101.

Unit Features:
- 3 bed/1 bath home
- Upgrades Include: Paint, Carpet & Window Coverings
- Bath Includes Tub & Stall Shower
- Bedrooms w/ Overhead Lighting
- Large Covered Carport
- Kitchen includes a refrigerator and gas range/oven
- Double pane windows

Rental Terms:
- Application Fee: $49 per adult
- Lease Term: 12 months
- Security Deposit: One month’s rent
- Rental insurance required
- No pets allowed
- Water/Trash/Sewer are included in rent
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us via text directly at (408) 260-5619 or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 351 N 7th St have any available units?
351 N 7th St has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 351 N 7th St have?
Some of 351 N 7th St's amenities include on-site laundry, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 351 N 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
351 N 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 351 N 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 351 N 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 351 N 7th St offer parking?
Yes, 351 N 7th St offers parking.
Does 351 N 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 351 N 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 351 N 7th St have a pool?
No, 351 N 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 351 N 7th St have accessible units?
No, 351 N 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 351 N 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 351 N 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
