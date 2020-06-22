350 North 2nd Street

Amenities

**** FULLY FURNISHED **** (Unfurnished option available)



In the heart of downtown SJ minutes from the SJ Intl Airport, this spacious & fully furnished condo is within walking distance to neighboring Japantown restaurants, bars, and sights and short driving distance to downtown San Jose's San Pedro Square, SJSU, Convention center, and the SAP Center.



Property Features:



- Fully Furnished (Includes TV/Stereo and Computer and Wifi)

- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms

- 1,178 Square Feet

- Loft area - Excellent office space or additional entertainment area

- Hard surface flooring throughout

- Open spacious Vaulted Ceilings

- Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with new stainless steel appliance and granite counter-tops

- Washer and Dryer in the unit

- Balcony

- Community Pool and Gym

- Assigned Garage Parking Space

- UNFURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE w/o Utilities is available at a reduced rate.



Other Features in the area:



Great access to all major freeways. Very close to the airport, downtown San Jose, Japan town all public transportation, Valley Fair Mall, and Santana Row are 5 minutes away driving dependent on traffic. But we are so close to the major freeways so getting around is a breeze. Other Public transports available are no more than 10 minutes walk:

VTA, BART, CalTrain, Santa Cruz Metro

are within 1-15min walk



Rent: $3,690

Security Deposit: $3,400

Utilities Included: Water, Garbage, Gas and Electric, and Wifi

Pets: Negotiable



TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com



Contact Info:

To schedule a showing or for more information contact:



Mark Bush, Realtor

CalBRE #01168594

mark @ baylpg.com

510.303.9550



NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



NOTE: Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,690, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.