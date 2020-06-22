All apartments in San Jose
350 North 2nd Street
350 North 2nd Street

350 North 2nd Street · (650) 469-8883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 North 2nd Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 131 · Avail. now

$3,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
**** FULLY FURNISHED **** (Unfurnished option available)

In the heart of downtown SJ minutes from the SJ Intl Airport, this spacious & fully furnished condo is within walking distance to neighboring Japantown restaurants, bars, and sights and short driving distance to downtown San Jose's San Pedro Square, SJSU, Convention center, and the SAP Center.

Property Features:

- Fully Furnished (Includes TV/Stereo and Computer and Wifi)
- 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
- 1,178 Square Feet
- Loft area - Excellent office space or additional entertainment area
- Hard surface flooring throughout
- Open spacious Vaulted Ceilings
- Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen with new stainless steel appliance and granite counter-tops
- Washer and Dryer in the unit
- Balcony
- Community Pool and Gym
- Assigned Garage Parking Space
- UNFURNISHED OPTION AVAILABLE w/o Utilities is available at a reduced rate.

Other Features in the area:

Great access to all major freeways. Very close to the airport, downtown San Jose, Japan town all public transportation, Valley Fair Mall, and Santana Row are 5 minutes away driving dependent on traffic. But we are so close to the major freeways so getting around is a breeze. Other Public transports available are no more than 10 minutes walk:
VTA, BART, CalTrain, Santa Cruz Metro
are within 1-15min walk

Rent: $3,690
Security Deposit: $3,400
Utilities Included: Water, Garbage, Gas and Electric, and Wifi
Pets: Negotiable

TO APPLY ONLINE: lpmsiliconvalley.com

Contact Info:
To schedule a showing or for more information contact:

Mark Bush, Realtor
CalBRE #01168594
mark @ baylpg.com
510.303.9550

NOTE: Although the information about this property contained herein is considered to be from reliable sources, any prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

NOTE: Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may apply.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,690, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

