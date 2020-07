Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

SPACIOUS AND BRIGHT 4BR 3BA Home In San Jose - This freshly painted home features high ceilings and an open floor plan.



The Double Front Doors enter into a Foyer which takes you to a "step down" formal Living Room with a Large Window and Fireplace.



The spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Large Kitchen have an "Open Floor Plan" with lots of Windows and a door to the Back Yard.



One Bedroom with Walk In Closet and Bathroom Downstairs.



The large Master Bedroom also has a Walk in Closet and Master Bath.



Two more Bedrooms with an additional Bathroom and a Hallway complete the Upper Level.



This home also features a separate Laundry Room.



There is lots of light in the home due to the many Windows throughout.



The Backyard has fruit trees and lots of space for family gatherings.



Gardner is included in Rent



BIKE SCORE: 72



GREAT SCHOOLS WITH ABOVE AVERAGE SCORES!



Please make your appointment for a private showing today.



This is a MUST SEE! Call Today 650-396-2462



Apply online at lpmsiliconvalley.com



(RLNE4481568)