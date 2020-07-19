2788 Belgravian Ct

Amenities

Beautiful Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Evergreen Home! - Must see to appreciate this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Creekside neighborhood of Evergreen! Remodeled dine-in kitchen features granite countertops, new shaker style oak cabinets, refrigerator and new stainless electric range and dishwasher. Home also features faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, gorgeous newly upgraded bathrooms with tile shower surrounds and new vanities, washer/dryer provided in 2 car garage w/opener and a spacious yard with cement patio.



*Garbage utility and monthly landscaping included*



*Renter's Insurance Required*



*Pets possible with approval*



