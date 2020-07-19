All apartments in San Jose
2788 Belgravian Ct

2788 Belgravian Court · (951) 338-9709
Location

2788 Belgravian Court, San Jose, CA 95121
Cadwallader

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2788 Belgravian Ct · Avail. now

$3,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1157 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Recently Remodeled 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Evergreen Home! - Must see to appreciate this 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Creekside neighborhood of Evergreen! Remodeled dine-in kitchen features granite countertops, new shaker style oak cabinets, refrigerator and new stainless electric range and dishwasher. Home also features faux wood vinyl plank flooring throughout, gorgeous newly upgraded bathrooms with tile shower surrounds and new vanities, washer/dryer provided in 2 car garage w/opener and a spacious yard with cement patio.

*Garbage utility and monthly landscaping included*

*Renter's Insurance Required*

*Pets possible with approval*

(RLNE5917233)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2788 Belgravian Ct have any available units?
2788 Belgravian Ct has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2788 Belgravian Ct have?
Some of 2788 Belgravian Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2788 Belgravian Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2788 Belgravian Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2788 Belgravian Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2788 Belgravian Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2788 Belgravian Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2788 Belgravian Ct offers parking.
Does 2788 Belgravian Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2788 Belgravian Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2788 Belgravian Ct have a pool?
No, 2788 Belgravian Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2788 Belgravian Ct have accessible units?
No, 2788 Belgravian Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2788 Belgravian Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2788 Belgravian Ct has units with dishwashers.
