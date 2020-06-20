All apartments in San Jose
2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7

2762 Forino Ln · (510) 872-7319
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2762 Forino Ln, San Jose, CA 95111
Davis

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit # 7 · Avail. Jul 4

$3,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
volleyball court
Unit # 7 Available 07/04/20 Forino - 2 Bed 2&1/2 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 289291

2 bedroom, 2-&-1/2 Bath Townhome with beautiful park right in front of the house

It's a spectacular luxurious townhouse and its ideal for modern couple with small family, with front door opens to a beautiful park !
The open floor plan layout offers high ceilings, central A/C, tankless water heater, and a two-car attached garage. Beautiful tiled flooring with and a large living space with a patio makes it a dream home. 2 bedrooms are on top floor with attached bath to both bedrooms.
Balcony adjacent to Living room and Balcony attached to bedroom makes it suitable for sit-outs for tea/coffee.
All appliances in Kitchen are brand new.
Community has a 2-acre neighborhood park with two tot lots, basketball court, volleyball court, and turf area.
You'll fall in love with the house as soon as you see it. Guaranteed !
Easy Access To Public Transportation & Highways

Looking for tenants who can take care of the house as if it's their own. Video walkthrough available on request via txt.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289291
Property Id 289291

(RLNE5813900)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have any available units?
2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 has a unit available for $3,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have?
Some of 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 currently offering any rent specials?
2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 pet-friendly?
No, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 offer parking?
Yes, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 does offer parking.
Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have a pool?
No, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 does not have a pool.
Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have accessible units?
No, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7 has units with dishwashers.
