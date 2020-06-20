2762 Forino Ln Unit # 7

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage volleyball court

Unit # 7 Available 07/04/20 Forino - 2 Bed 2&1/2 Bath Townhome - Property Id: 289291



2 bedroom, 2-&-1/2 Bath Townhome with beautiful park right in front of the house



It's a spectacular luxurious townhouse and its ideal for modern couple with small family, with front door opens to a beautiful park !

The open floor plan layout offers high ceilings, central A/C, tankless water heater, and a two-car attached garage. Beautiful tiled flooring with and a large living space with a patio makes it a dream home. 2 bedrooms are on top floor with attached bath to both bedrooms.

Balcony adjacent to Living room and Balcony attached to bedroom makes it suitable for sit-outs for tea/coffee.

All appliances in Kitchen are brand new.

Community has a 2-acre neighborhood park with two tot lots, basketball court, volleyball court, and turf area.

You'll fall in love with the house as soon as you see it. Guaranteed !

Easy Access To Public Transportation & Highways



Looking for tenants who can take care of the house as if it's their own. Video walkthrough available on request via txt.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/289291

