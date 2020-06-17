All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2702 Darknell Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2702 Darknell Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2702 Darknell Way

2702 Darknell Way · (408) 313-6918
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2702 Darknell Way, San Jose, CA 95148
Quimby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1200 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 315 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916

Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house.

Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.

Ideal for Working Professional, Commuter or Student looking for a clean and tranquil home away from home. Looking for a longterm, clean, respectable, courteous and responsible roommate.

Located in Evergreen - Ruby area, near 101, 280 and 680 freeways with diverse restaurants, groceries, park and shopping mall nearby.

Price & Condition:
1. $1200/m Single + shared utilities.
Net income needed to be at least double amount of rent to be considered.
2. No overnight guests. Take your party and dating outside.
3. Priority to no cooking, but light meal prep on specified day for workweek is negotiable.
4. 1st, last month deposit at move-in + 60 days advanced move-out notice.
5. 1yr lease. $40 application fee.

Please tell me in depth about your current life and work situation before viewing can be scheduled.

SORRY NO VOUCHER
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217916
Property Id 217916

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5523350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 Darknell Way have any available units?
2702 Darknell Way has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2702 Darknell Way have?
Some of 2702 Darknell Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 Darknell Way currently offering any rent specials?
2702 Darknell Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 Darknell Way pet-friendly?
No, 2702 Darknell Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2702 Darknell Way offer parking?
No, 2702 Darknell Way does not offer parking.
Does 2702 Darknell Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 Darknell Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 Darknell Way have a pool?
Yes, 2702 Darknell Way has a pool.
Does 2702 Darknell Way have accessible units?
No, 2702 Darknell Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 Darknell Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2702 Darknell Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2702 Darknell Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elan at River Oaks
345 Village Center Dr
San Jose, CA 79707
Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Sofi at Los Gatos Creek
2032 Southwest Expy
San Jose, CA 95126
Avalon Willow Glen
3200 Rubino Dr
San Jose, CA 95125
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Fourth St Apts
542 South 4th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
470 Apartments
470 South 11th Street
San Jose, CA 95112

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity