2702 Darknell Way

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Humongous Bedroom + Private Bath for Share - Property Id: 217916



Enormous 315s/f SINGLE room for rent in a spacious 4 bedrooms house.



Newly remodeled, clean, spacious, tranquil home with central heating & A/C & pool privilege.



Ideal for Working Professional, Commuter or Student looking for a clean and tranquil home away from home. Looking for a longterm, clean, respectable, courteous and responsible roommate.



Located in Evergreen - Ruby area, near 101, 280 and 680 freeways with diverse restaurants, groceries, park and shopping mall nearby.



Price & Condition:

1. $1200/m Single + shared utilities.

Net income needed to be at least double amount of rent to be considered.

2. No overnight guests. Take your party and dating outside.

3. Priority to no cooking, but light meal prep on specified day for workweek is negotiable.

4. 1st, last month deposit at move-in + 60 days advanced move-out notice.

5. 1yr lease. $40 application fee.



Please tell me in depth about your current life and work situation before viewing can be scheduled.



SORRY NO VOUCHER

No Pets Allowed



