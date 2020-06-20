All apartments in San Jose
247 N Capitol Ave #109-3

247 N Capitol Ave · No Longer Available
Location

247 N Capitol Ave, San Jose, CA 95127
Alexander

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Totally Remodeled Condo - This one bedroom, one bath condo has been totally remodeled and is located in one of the finest gated communities in the area. All new custom cabinets in the kitchen as well as granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. New custom light fixtures, pendant lighting in the kitchen and recessed lighting in the spacious living room. All new interior doors and hardware. Remodeled bathroom with new shower, toilet, vanity and counter top. Walk-in closet with plenty of space.

Great central location within this secure gated complex. Condo amenities include pool, recreation room, laundry room and on-site manager. This is a downstairs unit with one assigned parking space.

No pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.

Application fee is $45.

Easy online application is accessed at www.firesidepm.com.

We are a local property management company and will meet you at the property to personally show it to you. When you rent from Fireside Property Management you get a custom app to pay rent or request maintenance. We strive to make your rental experience great!

CA DRE 01862268

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5772217)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have any available units?
247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Jose, CA.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have?
Some of 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 currently offering any rent specials?
247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 pet-friendly?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 offer parking?
Yes, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 does offer parking.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have a pool?
Yes, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 has a pool.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have accessible units?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 does not have accessible units.
Does 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 247 N Capitol Ave #109-3 does not have units with dishwashers.
