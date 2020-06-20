247 N Capitol Ave #109-3

Amenities

Totally Remodeled Condo - This one bedroom, one bath condo has been totally remodeled and is located in one of the finest gated communities in the area. All new custom cabinets in the kitchen as well as granite counters and stainless steel appliances. New laminate flooring and new carpet in the bedroom. New custom light fixtures, pendant lighting in the kitchen and recessed lighting in the spacious living room. All new interior doors and hardware. Remodeled bathroom with new shower, toilet, vanity and counter top. Walk-in closet with plenty of space.



Great central location within this secure gated complex. Condo amenities include pool, recreation room, laundry room and on-site manager. This is a downstairs unit with one assigned parking space.



No pets. No Smoking. 1 year lease.



Application fee is $45.



