2346 Warfield Way

Quiet 3/1.5 Town home near Tully and McLaughlin! - Cal West Property Management is excited to introduce this beautifully remodeled home located centrally within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and more! This townhome has 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,165 square feet, two-story unit with a patio. The home has fresh paint, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring downstairs, new carpet in the upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Here are some of the other amenities the home offers:
* Very well maintained town home community
* New Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout
* New Carpet upstairs
* Blinds throughout
* Ceiling Fan
* Dining room
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* A/C wall unit upstairs
* Laundry room
* Washer and dryer hookups
* 2 car garage
Take a drive-by and and please view our video tour. If you like what you see please contact 408-997-7100 x117 and apply on our website at www.calwestrents.com. If you would like to see the inside we can coordinate up to two people for a showing.
Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.
Renters Liability Insurance Required
Application Fee: $35 per adult
(Application Fees are non-refundable)
No smoking/ No pets
BRE #01428710
Also, take a moment to familiarize yourself with our qualification standards on our website.
