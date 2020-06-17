All apartments in San Jose
2346 Warfield Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2346 Warfield Way

2346 Warfield Way · (408) 978-5466
Location

2346 Warfield Way, San Jose, CA 95122
Summerside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2346 Warfield Way #C · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1165 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet 3/1.5 Town home near Tully and McLaughlin! - Cal West Property Management is excited to introduce this beautifully remodeled home located centrally within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and more! This townhome has 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,165 square feet, two-story unit with a patio. The home has fresh paint, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring downstairs, new carpet in the upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Here are some of the other amenities the home offers:

* Very well maintained town home community
* New Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout
* New Carpet upstairs
* Blinds throughout
* Ceiling Fan
* Dining room
* Stove
* Dishwasher
* A/C wall unit upstairs
* Laundry room
* Washer and dryer hookups
* 2 car garage

Take a drive-by and and please view our video tour. If you like what you see please contact 408-997-7100 x117 and apply on our website at www.calwestrents.com. If you would like to see the inside we can coordinate up to two people for a showing.

Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.
Renters Liability Insurance Required
Application Fee: $35 per adult
(Application Fees are non-refundable)
No smoking/ No pets
BRE #01428710

Also, take a moment to familiarize yourself with our qualification standards on our website.
Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen
YouTube Video URL --

(RLNE5627118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 Warfield Way have any available units?
2346 Warfield Way has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 Warfield Way have?
Some of 2346 Warfield Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 Warfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
2346 Warfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 Warfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 2346 Warfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 2346 Warfield Way offer parking?
Yes, 2346 Warfield Way does offer parking.
Does 2346 Warfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 Warfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 Warfield Way have a pool?
No, 2346 Warfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 2346 Warfield Way have accessible units?
No, 2346 Warfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 Warfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2346 Warfield Way has units with dishwashers.
