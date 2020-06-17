2346 Warfield Way

Amenities

Quiet 3/1.5 Town home near Tully and McLaughlin! - Cal West Property Management is excited to introduce this beautifully remodeled home located centrally within walking distance of shopping, restaurants and more! This townhome has 3 beds, 1.5 baths, 1,165 square feet, two-story unit with a patio. The home has fresh paint, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring downstairs, new carpet in the upstairs hallway and bedrooms. Here are some of the other amenities the home offers:



* Very well maintained town home community

* New Luxury Vinyl Plank throughout

* New Carpet upstairs

* Blinds throughout

* Ceiling Fan

* Dining room

* Stove

* Dishwasher

* A/C wall unit upstairs

* Laundry room

* Washer and dryer hookups

* 2 car garage



Take a drive-by and and please view our video tour. If you like what you see please contact 408-997-7100 x117 and apply on our website at www.calwestrents.com. If you would like to see the inside we can coordinate up to two people for a showing.



Lease Term: Minimum 1 year.

Renters Liability Insurance Required

Application Fee: $35 per adult

(Application Fees are non-refundable)

No smoking/ No pets

BRE #01428710



Avoid Scams! Deal Locally! Do Not wire money (Western Union, Money Gram), or rent a unit sight unseen

