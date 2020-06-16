All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 234 N. 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
234 N. 7th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

234 N. 7th Street

234 North 7th Street · (408) 626-4800 ext. 1003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Downtown San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

234 North 7th Street, San Jose, CA 95112
Downtown San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 234 N. 7th Street · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Reduced! Downtown San Jose beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house - This home has been beautifully remodeled and comes tile countertops in the kitchen, gas stove and refrigerator.

This home has new paint and new laminate flooring throughout.
Has back yard.

Unit comes with hookups for washer and Dryer.

Home has parking in front of house or on street.

This home has wall furnace heating but NO air Conditioning.

$2,700 per month rent. Tenant to pay utilities of gas and electric, water and garbage
$2,700 security deposit

No Smoking
No Pets

Please call or email us to set up a showing.

bob@atobpropertymanagement.com
408-626-4800

DRE# 01264949

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5740490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 N. 7th Street have any available units?
234 N. 7th Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 234 N. 7th Street have?
Some of 234 N. 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 N. 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
234 N. 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 N. 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 234 N. 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 234 N. 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 234 N. 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 234 N. 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 N. 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 N. 7th Street have a pool?
No, 234 N. 7th Street does not have a pool.
Does 234 N. 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 234 N. 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 234 N. 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 N. 7th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 234 N. 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Almaden Lake Village
1045 Coleman Rd
San Jose, CA 95123
Elements Apartments
1201 Parkmoor Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
Cherrywood Apartments
4951 Cherry Ave
San Jose, CA 95118
Marlboro Manor Apartments
2065 Marlboro Court, #8
San Jose, CA 95128
Pavona Apartments
760 N 7th St
San Jose, CA 95112
Modera San Pedro Square
28 N Almaden Ave
San Jose, CA 95110
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity