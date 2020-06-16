234 N. 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Reduced! Downtown San Jose beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath house - This home has been beautifully remodeled and comes tile countertops in the kitchen, gas stove and refrigerator.



This home has new paint and new laminate flooring throughout.

Has back yard.



Unit comes with hookups for washer and Dryer.



Home has parking in front of house or on street.



This home has wall furnace heating but NO air Conditioning.



$2,700 per month rent. Tenant to pay utilities of gas and electric, water and garbage

$2,700 security deposit



No Smoking

No Pets



Please call or email us to set up a showing.



bob@atobpropertymanagement.com

408-626-4800



DRE# 01264949



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5740490)