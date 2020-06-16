2288 Shelley Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!



(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)



Stunning, fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Farnam neighborhood in San Jose. A single-car attached garage is included. This can be rented as furnished for $4500 and unfurnished for $4400 with a $500 move-in discount if they can move in August 1st.



The stylish interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace in the living room, walk-in closet, basement, and an attic. It's furnished with sofas, tables, end tables, beds, a desk, book case, and artistic decor. The kitchen with granite counter-top, range hood, dark cabinetry with plenty of storage, and appliances. The exterior has a lawn, patio with furniture, and a garden with fruits and flowers, as well as a 24-hour fitness center and parks nearby. An in-unit washer, dryer, gas heating, fire alarm, and fire sprinkler system are installed.



Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Additional Details:

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Storage space is available for use.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: Houge Park and Los Gatos Creek County Park.



The propertys Bike Score is 79/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.



