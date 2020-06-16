All apartments in San Jose
2288 Shelley Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

2288 Shelley Avenue

2288 Shelley Avenue · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2288 Shelley Avenue, San Jose, CA 95124
Farnam

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Stunning, fully furnished 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the friendly Farnam neighborhood in San Jose. A single-car attached garage is included. This can be rented as furnished for $4500 and unfurnished for $4400 with a $500 move-in discount if they can move in August 1st.

The stylish interior features hardwood floors, a fireplace in the living room, walk-in closet, basement, and an attic. It's furnished with sofas, tables, end tables, beds, a desk, book case, and artistic decor. The kitchen with granite counter-top, range hood, dark cabinetry with plenty of storage, and appliances. The exterior has a lawn, patio with furniture, and a garden with fruits and flowers, as well as a 24-hour fitness center and parks nearby. An in-unit washer, dryer, gas heating, fire alarm, and fire sprinkler system are installed.

Tenant is responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and the internet. Landlord will cover the trash and landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Additional Details:
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home. There is a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Storage space is available for use.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: Houge Park and Los Gatos Creek County Park.

The propertys Bike Score is 79/100. This is a Very Bikeable location and biking is convenient for most trips.

(RLNE5583610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2288 Shelley Avenue have any available units?
2288 Shelley Avenue has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2288 Shelley Avenue have?
Some of 2288 Shelley Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2288 Shelley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2288 Shelley Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2288 Shelley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2288 Shelley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2288 Shelley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2288 Shelley Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2288 Shelley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2288 Shelley Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2288 Shelley Avenue have a pool?
No, 2288 Shelley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2288 Shelley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2288 Shelley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2288 Shelley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2288 Shelley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
