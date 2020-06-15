All apartments in San Jose
2268 Warfield Way Unit A

Location

2268 Warfield Way, San Jose, CA 95122
Summerside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2268 Warfield Way Unit A Available 06/27/20 COMING SOON!! Downstairs Condo- Great Location!! - Lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs condo with a spacious patio and garage. There is a community pool for resident to use on those hot summer days.

Please drive to the property to view the exterior and the neighborhood. If you are interested in viewing the inside of the property, call us at (408) 296-5161 or email; info@millerandhinkle.com to find out when our next available showing will be.

www.millerandhinkle.com

DRE#: 00679215

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4720736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

