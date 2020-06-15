Amenities
2268 Warfield Way Unit A Available 06/27/20 COMING SOON!! Downstairs Condo- Great Location!! - Lovely 2 bedroom and 1 bath downstairs condo with a spacious patio and garage. There is a community pool for resident to use on those hot summer days.
Please drive to the property to view the exterior and the neighborhood. If you are interested in viewing the inside of the property, call us at (408) 296-5161 or email; info@millerandhinkle.com to find out when our next available showing will be.
www.millerandhinkle.com
DRE#: 00679215
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4720736)