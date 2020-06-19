210 Fairway Glen Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.



Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.



Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood. It features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with 2 car covered parking. Great kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors through out. Lovely private yard and deck will complement the relaxing environment.Wonderful schools nearby include Los Paseos Elementary, Martin Murphy Middle, and Ann Sobrato High. Easy access to highway 101 and 85, minutes from several grocery shopping center, health clubs, and Kaiser hospital, nearby Caltrains, light rail station, and buses.



Will be available by 1st week of June.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5759724)