All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 210 Fairway Glen Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
210 Fairway Glen Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

210 Fairway Glen Lane

210 Fairway Glen Lane · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

210 Fairway Glen Lane, San Jose, CA 95139
Chantillery

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

Hurry!!! Book your showings and submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691.

Beautiful home in quiet neighborhood. It features 2 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with 2 car covered parking. Great kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors through out. Lovely private yard and deck will complement the relaxing environment.Wonderful schools nearby include Los Paseos Elementary, Martin Murphy Middle, and Ann Sobrato High. Easy access to highway 101 and 85, minutes from several grocery shopping center, health clubs, and Kaiser hospital, nearby Caltrains, light rail station, and buses.

Will be available by 1st week of June.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5759724)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have any available units?
210 Fairway Glen Lane has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have?
Some of 210 Fairway Glen Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Fairway Glen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
210 Fairway Glen Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Fairway Glen Lane pet-friendly?
No, 210 Fairway Glen Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 210 Fairway Glen Lane does offer parking.
Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 Fairway Glen Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have a pool?
No, 210 Fairway Glen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have accessible units?
No, 210 Fairway Glen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Fairway Glen Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 Fairway Glen Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 210 Fairway Glen Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
Chestnut and Hedding Apartments
911 Chestnut Street
San Jose, CA 95110
Mosaic Apartments
500 Race St
San Jose, CA 95126
Alterra Apartment Homes
1640 La Rossa Cir
San Jose, CA 95125
The Enclave
4343 Renaissance Dr
San Jose, CA 95134
Ascent
5805 Charlotte Dr
San Jose, CA 95123
eaves San Jose
1895 N Capitol Ave
San Jose, CA 95132
LINQ
1700 Newbury Park Dr
San Jose, CA 95133

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity