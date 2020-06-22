Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Available 07/15/20 Single Home on Communication Hill - Property Id: 297304



Relax & unwind at 2078 Mary Helen Ln atop Communications Hill Modern Luxury Residences. Enjoy civic & social exchanges, scenic city views, explore relaxing hiking trails & sightly hillside stairwells, all while discovering the inner harmonies of living & conveniently commuting to Silicon Valley! This lovely three-story modern residence features an entertainers' delight living room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, modern recess lights, exquisite berber carpets, contemporary high ceilings, solid hardwood floors, pristine maple cabinets, central AC & heating, private balcony enclave & more! Just minutes walk to Vieira Family Park and nearby Caltrain & VTA Stations, Costco, The Plant Shopping Centers, Paul Moore Park Tennis Courts, Hayes Mansion & Edenvale Gardens!

Apply at TurboTenant:

