All apartments in San Jose
Find more places like 2078 Mary Helen Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Jose, CA
/
2078 Mary Helen Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

2078 Mary Helen Ln

2078 Mary Helen Lane · (408) 439-1639
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Jose
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2078 Mary Helen Lane, San Jose, CA 95136

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 3 baths, $3800 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1757 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Available 07/15/20 Single Home on Communication Hill - Property Id: 297304

Relax & unwind at 2078 Mary Helen Ln atop Communications Hill Modern Luxury Residences. Enjoy civic & social exchanges, scenic city views, explore relaxing hiking trails & sightly hillside stairwells, all while discovering the inner harmonies of living & conveniently commuting to Silicon Valley! This lovely three-story modern residence features an entertainers' delight living room, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, modern recess lights, exquisite berber carpets, contemporary high ceilings, solid hardwood floors, pristine maple cabinets, central AC & heating, private balcony enclave & more! Just minutes walk to Vieira Family Park and nearby Caltrain & VTA Stations, Costco, The Plant Shopping Centers, Paul Moore Park Tennis Courts, Hayes Mansion & Edenvale Gardens!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297304
Property Id 297304

(RLNE5844946)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have any available units?
2078 Mary Helen Ln has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have?
Some of 2078 Mary Helen Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 Mary Helen Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2078 Mary Helen Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 Mary Helen Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 Mary Helen Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln offer parking?
No, 2078 Mary Helen Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2078 Mary Helen Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have a pool?
No, 2078 Mary Helen Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have accessible units?
No, 2078 Mary Helen Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 Mary Helen Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2078 Mary Helen Ln has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2078 Mary Helen Ln?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon at Cahill Park
754 The Alameda
San Jose, CA 95126
The Standard
515 Lincoln Ave
San Jose, CA 95126
Terra House Apartments
4501 Snell Ave
San Jose, CA 95136
808 West Apartments
808 W San Carlos St
San Jose, CA 95126
The Woods Apartments
4300 The Woods Dr
San Jose, CA 95136
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd
San Jose, CA 95129
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
51 Glen Eyrie Ave
San Jose, CA 95125
Aura
183 Balbach Street
San Jose, CA 95110

Similar Pages

San Jose 1 BedroomsSan Jose 2 Bedrooms
San Jose Apartments with ParkingSan Jose Dog Friendly Apartments
San Jose Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown San JoseWillow GlenBlossom Valley
ParkviewRenaissanceBlackford
River OaksSummerside

Apartments Near Colleges

San Jose City CollegeSan Jose State University
California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
California State University-East Bay
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity