1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas. This two story home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms remodeled and updated kitchen, hardwood floors, a small yard, and a designated car parking area (covered).



This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. Right on Piedmont Road, near Piedmont Hills High School and Berryessa Creek Park. It is within close proximity to 680 and 880 with easy access to 101 and 237. 10 minute drive to Milpitas' new transit and BART Station.



Please call to see this place!



- Laundry (Washer & Dryer Included)

- HVAC (Central Forced Heating & Air Conditioning)

- Utilities: Paid by Tenant



Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)

Majestic Way Elementary School

Sierramont Middle School

Piedmont Hills High School



