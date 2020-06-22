All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132

1906 Queen Mary Court · (650) 463-9203
Location

1906 Queen Mary Court, San Jose, CA 95132
Piedmont

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edff74f48de136c05efc33d 3 Bed 2 Bath townhouse in Berryessa foothills in San Jose, bordering Milpitas. This two story home features three bedrooms, two bathrooms remodeled and updated kitchen, hardwood floors, a small yard, and a designated car parking area (covered).

This home is located in a beautiful and desirable neighborhood featuring some of the best schools in the area. Right on Piedmont Road, near Piedmont Hills High School and Berryessa Creek Park. It is within close proximity to 680 and 880 with easy access to 101 and 237. 10 minute drive to Milpitas' new transit and BART Station.

Please call to see this place!

- Laundry (Washer & Dryer Included)
- HVAC (Central Forced Heating & Air Conditioning)
- Utilities: Paid by Tenant

Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
Majestic Way Elementary School
Sierramont Middle School
Piedmont Hills High School

(RLNE5849919)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have any available units?
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have?
Some of 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 currently offering any rent specials?
1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 pet-friendly?
No, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 offer parking?
Yes, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 does offer parking.
Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have a pool?
No, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 does not have a pool.
Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have accessible units?
No, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 Queen Mary Ct, San Jose, CA 95132 does not have units with dishwashers.
