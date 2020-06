Amenities

Beautiful Remodeled Willow Glen Home - Home Details:

1,151 sqft 2 bedroom 1 bathroom remodeled home with open floor plan located in Willow Glen. Quiet and clean neighborhood. Remodeled kitchen with plenty of storage space and large remodeled bathroom. Newer floors and carpet throughout. Newer interior and exterior paint. Newer modern closet doors and blinds for window coverings. Front and backyard. Also has heating. Just minutes to Downtown Willow Glen & River Glen Park!



Utilities: Paid for by tenant

Gardening: Included in rent

Garbage: Included in rent

No Pets



Documents needed to apply:

2 most current months paycheck stubs

2 most current bank statements

Most current W-2

Copy of ID or Driver's Licence

*Security Deposit: Minimum $3600.00 - may vary depending on credit, etc

*Applicant must have a credit score of 650 or higher



Contact SIVA Property Management at 408.868.7070 for an appointment to view property.



