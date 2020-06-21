1802 Dalton Place

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lone Hill HIghlands Two Story Spacious Townhouse with over 2000 sq. ft. of living space! - This 2,062 square foot two-story townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms



ONE YEAR LEASE

RENT: $3995

DEPOSIT: $4500



All electric kitchen

Over-sized Double Oven

Over-sized stainless steel refrigerator

Dining room/ Living Room with Cathedral Ceilings

3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite with extra large dressing area and walk in shower with seating



Carpet throughout house

Full-size Washer and Dryer provided in upstairs laundry closet

Air conditioning

Forced Air Heating

Detached 2 car garage with opener



Tenant pays all utilities



Back yard to be installed soon with drought tolerant plants



Owner to pay for gardener and garbage (includes 32 gallon garbage cart and one 64 gallon recycle cart, additional sizes or quantity at tenant expense)



NO PETS



Service animals and ESA animals welcome (documentation to be provided to 3rd part vendor: matusichraich.petscreening.com)



Close to Highway 85, schools, shopping, parks including Lone Hill Park, Almaden Winery Park & De Anza Park.



Fireplace not usable



Must abide by all CCR's and HOA Rules for Lone Hill Highlands Homeowners's Association



***PLEASE NOTE***

Prospective Tenants Must Meet Our Pre-qualification Requirements Prior to contacting our office to arrange an appointment to view this unit. Maximum of 2 people from same household may view property. Must wear face mask. No exceptions.



All occupants over 18 must qualify including meeting the following criteria:



1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.



2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent.



3) Must have worked with current employer for 3 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.



If you meet our Rental Requirements, Please contact Matusich & Raich Property Management at 408-371-0705.



COVID 19 Protocol in place for showings including use of facial masks for entry.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5823800)