Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

1802 Dalton Place

1802 Dalton Place · (408) 371-0705
Location

1802 Dalton Place, San Jose, CA 95124
Lone Hill Highlands

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1802 Dalton Place · Avail. now

$3,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2062 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lone Hill HIghlands Two Story Spacious Townhouse with over 2000 sq. ft. of living space! - This 2,062 square foot two-story townhouse features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms

ONE YEAR LEASE
RENT: $3995
DEPOSIT: $4500

All electric kitchen
Over-sized Double Oven
Over-sized stainless steel refrigerator
Dining room/ Living Room with Cathedral Ceilings
3 generous sized bedrooms including master suite with extra large dressing area and walk in shower with seating

Carpet throughout house
Full-size Washer and Dryer provided in upstairs laundry closet
Air conditioning
Forced Air Heating
Detached 2 car garage with opener

Tenant pays all utilities

Back yard to be installed soon with drought tolerant plants

Owner to pay for gardener and garbage (includes 32 gallon garbage cart and one 64 gallon recycle cart, additional sizes or quantity at tenant expense)

NO PETS

Service animals and ESA animals welcome (documentation to be provided to 3rd part vendor: matusichraich.petscreening.com)

Close to Highway 85, schools, shopping, parks including Lone Hill Park, Almaden Winery Park & De Anza Park.

Fireplace not usable

Must abide by all CCR's and HOA Rules for Lone Hill Highlands Homeowners's Association

***PLEASE NOTE***
Prospective Tenants Must Meet Our Pre-qualification Requirements Prior to contacting our office to arrange an appointment to view this unit. Maximum of 2 people from same household may view property. Must wear face mask. No exceptions.

All occupants over 18 must qualify including meeting the following criteria:

1) Must have a Credit Score of 700 or higher with no judgments, liens, bankruptcies or collections. Also, no evictions.

2) Combined household gross income must be 3 times the amount of rent.

3) Must have worked with current employer for 3 years minimum or in the same industry OR provide copy of Employment Offer Letter if relocating due to job purposes.

If you meet our Rental Requirements, Please contact Matusich & Raich Property Management at 408-371-0705.

COVID 19 Protocol in place for showings including use of facial masks for entry.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1802 Dalton Place have any available units?
1802 Dalton Place has a unit available for $3,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1802 Dalton Place have?
Some of 1802 Dalton Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1802 Dalton Place currently offering any rent specials?
1802 Dalton Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1802 Dalton Place pet-friendly?
No, 1802 Dalton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1802 Dalton Place offer parking?
Yes, 1802 Dalton Place does offer parking.
Does 1802 Dalton Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1802 Dalton Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1802 Dalton Place have a pool?
No, 1802 Dalton Place does not have a pool.
Does 1802 Dalton Place have accessible units?
No, 1802 Dalton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1802 Dalton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1802 Dalton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
