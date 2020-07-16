1782 Infinity Way

Amenities
Gorgeous Three Story Home in Quiet Community! - Welcome home! This beautiful 4-bedroom home is located in the heart of San Jose. This home features an open floor plan and plenty of upgrades. You will live close to Costco, Starbucks, grocery stores and a short distance to the newly proposed Google Technology Campus. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your new home.
The home features over 2,317 sq. ft of living space
4 Bedrooms
3.5 Baths
2-Car Garage
Wood Floors
Bright and Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen
Granite Counters
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Center Island
Open living room
Luxurious Master Bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower
New Washer and Dryer
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Sorry No Pets
Deposit equal to one months rent
Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit
To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com
All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com
(RLNE4223041)