San Jose, CA
1782 Infinity Way
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1782 Infinity Way

1782 Infinity Way · (408) 628-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1782 Infinity Way, San Jose, CA 95122
Roberts-Walnut Woods

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1782 Infinity Way · Avail. now

$4,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2317 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Three Story Home in Quiet Community! - Welcome home! This beautiful 4-bedroom home is located in the heart of San Jose. This home features an open floor plan and plenty of upgrades. You will live close to Costco, Starbucks, grocery stores and a short distance to the newly proposed Google Technology Campus. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your new home.

The home features over 2,317 sq. ft of living space
4 Bedrooms
3.5 Baths
2-Car Garage
Wood Floors
Bright and Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen
Granite Counters
New Stainless Steel Appliances
Large Center Island
Open living room
Luxurious Master Bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower
New Washer and Dryer
Tenant responsible for all utilities
Sorry No Pets

Deposit equal to one months rent

Application Details:
- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com
- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*
- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)
- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit

To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com

All the Best,
Forbes Group Property Management
www.forbesgrouppm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4223041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1782 Infinity Way have any available units?
1782 Infinity Way has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1782 Infinity Way have?
Some of 1782 Infinity Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1782 Infinity Way currently offering any rent specials?
1782 Infinity Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1782 Infinity Way pet-friendly?
No, 1782 Infinity Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1782 Infinity Way offer parking?
Yes, 1782 Infinity Way offers parking.
Does 1782 Infinity Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1782 Infinity Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1782 Infinity Way have a pool?
No, 1782 Infinity Way does not have a pool.
Does 1782 Infinity Way have accessible units?
No, 1782 Infinity Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1782 Infinity Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1782 Infinity Way does not have units with dishwashers.
