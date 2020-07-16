1782 Infinity Way

Amenities

Gorgeous Three Story Home in Quiet Community! - Welcome home! This beautiful 4-bedroom home is located in the heart of San Jose. This home features an open floor plan and plenty of upgrades. You will live close to Costco, Starbucks, grocery stores and a short distance to the newly proposed Google Technology Campus. Don't miss out on this great opportunity to make this your new home.



The home features over 2,317 sq. ft of living space

4 Bedrooms

3.5 Baths

2-Car Garage

Wood Floors

Bright and Beautiful Upgraded Kitchen

Granite Counters

New Stainless Steel Appliances

Large Center Island

Open living room

Luxurious Master Bath with soaking tub and walk-in shower

New Washer and Dryer

Tenant responsible for all utilities

Sorry No Pets



Deposit equal to one months rent



Application Details:

- Apply online today: www.forbesgrouppm.com

- Non-Refundable $45 application fee per person. *Credit Screening Required*

- Applicant must submit proof of gross income (2.5x monthly rent)

- Deposit equal to one month’s rent on approved credit



To schedule a private tour please contact Forbes Group at (650) 499-7035 or email leasing@forbesgrouppm.com



All the Best,

Forbes Group Property Management

www.forbesgrouppm.com



(RLNE4223041)