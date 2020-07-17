1767 Harmil Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful Willow Glen location! This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 2400 SqFt. of living space. Located on a beautiful tree-lined Willow Glen Street, this two story home is ready for move in! New interior paint, new carpeting upstairs, new window coverings throughout, and newly refinished hardwood floors. Lovely open kitchen with dining nook, dishwasher, cooktop, oven and fridge. 2 bedrooms located downstairs with full bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Laundry area with washer and dryer included in garage! In the Backyard you will find a low maintenance patio great for entertaining!

Available now!

No central A/C

$4495 a month

$5800 security deposit

Sorry, no pets.



Kira Visek

DRE # 01949685

DWM Properties, Inc.

DRE # 02021398