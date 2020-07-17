All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 25 2020 at 7:43 AM

1767 Harmil Way

1767 Harmil Way · (408) 356-6893
Location

1767 Harmil Way, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,495

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1747 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful Willow Glen location! This home has 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms with 2400 SqFt. of living space. Located on a beautiful tree-lined Willow Glen Street, this two story home is ready for move in! New interior paint, new carpeting upstairs, new window coverings throughout, and newly refinished hardwood floors. Lovely open kitchen with dining nook, dishwasher, cooktop, oven and fridge. 2 bedrooms located downstairs with full bathroom, 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Laundry area with washer and dryer included in garage! In the Backyard you will find a low maintenance patio great for entertaining!
Available now!
No central A/C
$4495 a month
$5800 security deposit
Sorry, no pets.

Kira Visek
DRE # 01949685
DWM Properties, Inc.
DRE # 02021398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1767 Harmil Way have any available units?
1767 Harmil Way has a unit available for $4,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1767 Harmil Way have?
Some of 1767 Harmil Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1767 Harmil Way currently offering any rent specials?
1767 Harmil Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1767 Harmil Way pet-friendly?
No, 1767 Harmil Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Jose.
Does 1767 Harmil Way offer parking?
Yes, 1767 Harmil Way offers parking.
Does 1767 Harmil Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1767 Harmil Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1767 Harmil Way have a pool?
No, 1767 Harmil Way does not have a pool.
Does 1767 Harmil Way have accessible units?
No, 1767 Harmil Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1767 Harmil Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1767 Harmil Way has units with dishwashers.
