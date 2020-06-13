175 West Saint James Street Unit 1202

Amenities
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Move in ready by July.
If you sign a lease before the end of June you can get a rebate of up to 3 months.
Hurry!! Submit you application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need assistance.
Pretty, bright and sundrenched, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo home property rental on the 12th floor of the City Heights bldg. on a very walkable Downtown neighborhood in San Jose’s high rise residential community. Just a block north from historic San Pedro Square which is teeming with shops, culinary haunts, etc. It's also near San Jose Arena, Little Italy, and a host of transportation options.
This sophisticated unit’s comfy interior features include an electronic shade, carpeted flooring, and fiber-optic internet.
Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. It has installed electric heating, air conditioning, and double pane/storm windows. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with a parking space on this 15 floors building’s underground garage. The renter can freely access to its fitness center. Tenant pays electricity (PG&E). Trash, water, internet, HOA fees, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.
Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Walk Score: 84. Bike Score: 90. Located in a Biker’s Paradise area so your daily errands can be done easily on a bicycle.
Nearby parks: St James Park, Saint James Square Historic District, and Ryland Dog Park.
Bus lines:
Express 181 San Jose Di
(RLNE5803901)