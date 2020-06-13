175 West Saint James Street Unit 1202

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:



Move in ready by July.



If you sign a lease before the end of June you can get a rebate of up to 3 months.

Hurry!! Submit you application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need assistance.



Pretty, bright and sundrenched, unfurnished, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, condo home property rental on the 12th floor of the City Heights bldg. on a very walkable Downtown neighborhood in San Jose’s high rise residential community. Just a block north from historic San Pedro Square which is teeming with shops, culinary haunts, etc. It's also near San Jose Arena, Little Italy, and a host of transportation options.



This sophisticated unit’s comfy interior features include an electronic shade, carpeted flooring, and fiber-optic internet.

Its lovely kitchen is already equipped with granite countertops, refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. An in-unit washer and dryer are also provided. It has installed electric heating, air conditioning, and double pane/storm windows. This is a pet-friendly home but only small pets are allowed with a $500 one-time pet deposit/pet. No smoking in the property, though. It comes with a parking space on this 15 floors building’s underground garage. The renter can freely access to its fitness center. Tenant pays electricity (PG&E). Trash, water, internet, HOA fees, and sewage will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guided Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Walk Score: 84. Bike Score: 90. Located in a Biker’s Paradise area so your daily errands can be done easily on a bicycle.



Nearby parks: St James Park, Saint James Square Historic District, and Ryland Dog Park.



Bus lines:

Express 181 San Jose Di



