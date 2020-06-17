Amenities

1520 Curtner Ave Available 06/01/20 SHOWING NOW! Charming 3BD/2BA Willow Glen Home - Available 06/01! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!



THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED SO PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



AVAILABLE 06/01/2020.



* 3 bed, 2 bath - both bathrooms will have showers by 06/01/2020.

* Basement with great lighting.

* Two sheds (one is a barn style, the other a shed) - they both have a key lock and the 10 x 10 shed has finished walls and flooring.

* Large backyard with wood pergola and pavers, perfect for entertaining.

* Concrete "pad" great for additional outdoor seating or play area outside

* Central air and heat with Ecobee thermostat (manage the house temp from anywhere)

* Whole house fan perfect for those days that the A/C isn't necessary but you want to bring some cool air into the house

* Hardwood floors in the living room, hallways, and all the bedrooms.

* Kitchen has vintage stove and look to it with black and white 'tiled' vinyl flooring

* Walking distance to Booksin, Willow Glen MS & HS, Presentation HS, St. Christopher's, Zanotto's, and Wallenberg Park.

* Detached garage

* Washer dryer and microwave are included, but conditional to the lease.



One year lease.

A small dog or cat are possible upon approval.



(RLNE5703307)