San Jose, CA
1520 Curtner Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:43 AM

1520 Curtner Ave

1520 Curtner Avenue · (408) 849-9315
Location

1520 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, CA 95125
Willow Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1520 Curtner Ave · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1517 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1520 Curtner Ave Available 06/01/20 SHOWING NOW! Charming 3BD/2BA Willow Glen Home - Available 06/01! - IF YOU ARE INTERESTED, APPLY ASAP AT WWW.RENTNORCAL.COM. FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE!

THIS PROPERTY IS OCCUPIED SO PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. SHOWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

AVAILABLE 06/01/2020.

* 3 bed, 2 bath - both bathrooms will have showers by 06/01/2020.
* Basement with great lighting.
* Two sheds (one is a barn style, the other a shed) - they both have a key lock and the 10 x 10 shed has finished walls and flooring.
* Large backyard with wood pergola and pavers, perfect for entertaining.
* Concrete "pad" great for additional outdoor seating or play area outside
* Central air and heat with Ecobee thermostat (manage the house temp from anywhere)
* Whole house fan perfect for those days that the A/C isn't necessary but you want to bring some cool air into the house
* Hardwood floors in the living room, hallways, and all the bedrooms.
* Kitchen has vintage stove and look to it with black and white 'tiled' vinyl flooring
* Walking distance to Booksin, Willow Glen MS & HS, Presentation HS, St. Christopher's, Zanotto's, and Wallenberg Park.
* Detached garage
* Washer dryer and microwave are included, but conditional to the lease.

One year lease.
A small dog or cat are possible upon approval.

(RLNE5703307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 Curtner Ave have any available units?
1520 Curtner Ave has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 Curtner Ave have?
Some of 1520 Curtner Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 Curtner Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1520 Curtner Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 Curtner Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1520 Curtner Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1520 Curtner Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1520 Curtner Ave does offer parking.
Does 1520 Curtner Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 Curtner Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 Curtner Ave have a pool?
No, 1520 Curtner Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1520 Curtner Ave have accessible units?
No, 1520 Curtner Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 Curtner Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 Curtner Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
