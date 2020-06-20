All apartments in San Jose
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1433 Lee Place

1433 Lee Place · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1433 Lee Place, San Jose, CA 95131

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing!

Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in San Jose.

The comfortable unit’s bright and well-ventilated interior features carpeted flooring, walk-in closet, recessed lighting, and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Shower/tub combos, one enclosed in metal-framed frosted sliding glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned and vanity cabinets furnished its nice bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available along with air conditioning and forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard.
It comes with 2-car attached 385 sq. ft. garage. There’s also storage on the ground floor behind the garage.

This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though.

Renter pays electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), water, trash, and sewage whereas the landlord will handle the landscaping and HOA fees.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yn57Kfftz5J

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby parks: Coyote Park, Vinci Park, and Watson Dog Park (Open).

(RLNE5811301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1433 Lee Place have any available units?
1433 Lee Place has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Jose, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Jose Rent Report.
What amenities does 1433 Lee Place have?
Some of 1433 Lee Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1433 Lee Place currently offering any rent specials?
1433 Lee Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1433 Lee Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1433 Lee Place is pet friendly.
Does 1433 Lee Place offer parking?
Yes, 1433 Lee Place does offer parking.
Does 1433 Lee Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1433 Lee Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1433 Lee Place have a pool?
No, 1433 Lee Place does not have a pool.
Does 1433 Lee Place have accessible units?
No, 1433 Lee Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1433 Lee Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1433 Lee Place has units with dishwashers.
