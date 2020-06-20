1433 Lee Place

Amenities
Pleasing, unfurnished, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms condo home property rental in San Jose.
The comfortable unit’s bright and well-ventilated interior features carpeted flooring, walk-in closet, recessed lighting, and windows with blinds. Its lovely kitchen, meanwhile, is equipped with smooth countertops, fine cabinetry, refrigerator, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and microwave. Shower/tub combos, one enclosed in metal-framed frosted sliding glass panel while the other is curtain-partitioned and vanity cabinets furnished its nice bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also available along with air conditioning and forced-air heating. The exterior has a yard.
It comes with 2-car attached 385 sq. ft. garage. There’s also storage on the ground floor behind the garage.
This is a pet-friendly home so your beloved pets are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is not allowed, though.
Renter pays electricity (PG&E), gas (PG&E), water, trash, and sewage whereas the landlord will handle the landscaping and HOA fees.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yn57Kfftz5J
Nearby parks: Coyote Park, Vinci Park, and Watson Dog Park (Open).
